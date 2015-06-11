FOREX-New Zealand dollar hits five-year low on rate cut, USD eyes data

(Updates prices, adds fresh quote)
* Kiwi slides after RBNZ lowers rates and signals more cuts
* Yen drops after sharp rise vs dollar, euro
* Focus shifts to U.S. retail sales
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 11 The New Zealand dollar slumped
2.6 percent to a five-year low against the U.S. dollar on
Thursday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest
rates and suggested more easing may follow.
The kiwi was on track for its biggest daily loss in four
years, dropping to $0.6998 in early London trade, as
the RBNZ began an easing cycle just as the Federal Reserve looks
to raise U.S. rates, possibly later this year.
"The RBNZ move was a surprise and has taken a toll on the
kiwi," said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at UBS, London.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies
before U.S. retail sales data are released later in the day, and
regained some poise against the yen.
It had lost 1.3 percent on Wednesday - its biggest one-day
decline in six months - as investors unwound short yen positions
following Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda's comment that the yen
was already "very weak".
The dollar traded at 123.65 yen, up 0.8 percent on
the day. The euro rose 0.2 percent to 139.25 yen,
following its biggest drop in over two months on Wednesday, as
market participants tried to assess whether Kuroda's remarks
were an observation or a warning.
Government and central bank officials said Kuroda's remark
was not part of a concerted effort by Tokyo to check the
currency's declines.
"The governor had no intention of sending a warning shot to
markets," said one official on condition of anonymity.
Traders said market focus was shifting back to U.S. data.
Expectations are the retail sales report will show a 1.1 percent
rise in May from a month earlier and 0.7 percent rise, ex-autos.
Many investors think the dollar needs support from robust
U.S. data, which would convince the bond market the Fed will be
ready to raise rates sooner than the market is now pricing in.
The euro was down 0.45 percent at $1.1275. Losses
were limited by cautious optimism that Greece might be nearing a
deal with its creditors. Elevated Bund yields helped; the
10-year was trading around 1 percent.
"The question then is whether U.S. retail sales can buy
dollar bulls some breathing room, or a corrective sell-off has
to be seen first," Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at
ING, wrote in a note.
"A stronger number would support our core view of a lower
euro/dollar - but certainly those views will require a rethink
if the euro closes above $1.1380 today."
