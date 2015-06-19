FOREX-Euro slips on Greek debt fears, dollar gains

* Euro seen as vulnerable as Greece deadline approaches
* Dollar getting safety bid
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 19 The euro fell against other
major currencies on Friday, weighed down by anxieties that
Greece may soon default on debts that also drove safe-haven
buying of the dollar.
Greece is days away from potentially missing debt repayments
of 1.6 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund, and
investors are looking to an emergency meeting next week when
euro zone leaders try to find a way to unlock aid for Athens.
Germany, the biggest European contributor to bailout
programs that have kept Greece afloat for five years, insisted
it still was not too late for Athens to come to terms with its
creditors at the EU and IMF.
Greeks pulled more than 1 billion euros out of their banks
in a single day, banking sources said on Friday.
The European Central Bank on Friday raised the ceiling on
emergency liquidity that Greek banks can draw from the country's
central bank for the second time this week, a banking source
told Reuters on Friday.
The report of the ECB's liquidity decision was welcomed by
traders but had little effect on the euro.
"That's helpful, but it's just a Band-Aid," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
The euro was last off 0.12 percent against the dollar at
$1.1345, after sinking under $1.13 to a session low of $1.1294.
Versus sterling, which strategists say is something of a
safe-haven, the euro fell as low as 71.22 pence, its
weakest since May 28. It was last down 0.25 percent to 71.37
pence.
The euro was also lower against the Swiss franc and yen,
both traditionally safe plays .
The dollar had been trading weakly since Wednesday, when
Federal Reserve policymakers dulled expectations of imminent
hikes in U.S. interest rates, but rose modestly on Friday.
The dollar index was up 0.12 percent after touching
its lowest in a month on Thursday. The dollar was up 0.25
percent against the yen.
"Greece remains highly combustible, and that's a recipe for
dollar strength and risk aversion," Westpac's Franulovich said.
The euro has so far proved surprisingly resilient to worries
over Greece. Although it was weaker against the dollar on
Friday, it was still on track for a third consecutive week of
gains.
That comes despite weeks of talks between Greece and its
creditors as they try to reach a cash-for-reforms deal for the
country in order to avoid a "Grexit."
