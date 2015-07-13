FOREX-Dollar rallies as Greek deal renews focus on Fed rate hike

* Greek debt deal reached on Monday
* Greek crisis still seen as unresolved
* Oil price dive weighs on euro
* Yellen testimony eyed
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 13 The dollar rallied against the
euro, yen, and Swiss franc on Monday after a debt deal between
Greece and its international lenders renewed focus on the
possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike interest
rates in September.
Eurozone leaders made Greece surrender much of its
sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for
agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euro bailout to keep the
near-bankrupt country in the single currency.
If the summit had failed, Greece would have been staring
into an economic abyss, with its shuttered banks on the brink of
collapse and prospects of having to print a parallel currency
and exit the European monetary union.
Analysts said that, while uncertainty about Greece's future
remained, the deal turned investors' focus to a potential Fed
rate hike in September after comments from central bank Chair
Janet Yellen and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Friday
suggested that could be likely.
Yellen will give closely watched semiannual testimony to
U.S. Congress later in the week.
"The Fed seems to be setting itself up to hike in
September," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX
strategy at CitiFX in New York. He said the Greek deal removed
an obstacle to a Fed rate hike.
"If you take Greece off as an immediate issue," he said,
"all of a sudden you say: 'What are the impediments to the Fed
hiking?'"
The euro slumped more than 1 percent against the
dollar and hit a session low of $1.10155. The dollar hit a more
than one-week high against the yen of 123.535 yen.
Analysts said a drop in oil prices also weighed on the euro
as Iran and six world powers appeared to be closing in on a
nuclear deal that would end sanctions on the Islamic Republic
and let more Iranian oil into world markets.
"Oil going lower increases the probability of lower
inflation globally," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign
exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. "That impacts Europe
disproportionately, or more than the U.S."
The European Central Bank launched its 1 trillion euro
bond-buying program in part to ward off deflation.
The dollar was last up 1.18 percent at 0.94870 Swiss franc
. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.73 percent at
96.710.
