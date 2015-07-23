FOREX-Euro jumps, kiwi rallies after central bank move

* Euro rises back above $1.10
* Kiwi surges after RBNZ interest rate cut, statement
* Sterling hit by poor retail sales
* Signs of volatility in holiday-thinned markets
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 23 The euro jumped above $1.10 for
the first time in a week on Thursday, this week's steadier tone
and the doubts it has raised about the dollar's rally leading
some players to abandon short-term bets for more gains.
The New Zealand dollar was the biggest mover, jumping 1.5
percent after the country's central bank disappointed those who
had bet on a larger cut in interest rates and toned down its
call for more falls for the kiwi.
After a dive lower in morning trade in Europe, the dollar
was half a percent lower against the euro, having briefly
pushed above $1.10. Sterling also fell against the euro
after a surprisingly poor batch of UK retail sales
numbers.
The dollar has surged almost 5 percent since mid-June, but
its momentum faded this week, casting doubt over how long a
year-old rally for the U.S. currency has to run.
"There doesn't seem any fundamental reason behind the move
this morning. It can happen in markets where banks are taking on
less risk than in the past," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, a
strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"In general, we expect the euro to fall but only in a slow
manner. We will see some gains for the dollar as the Fed raises
rates. But it will not happen in a big, front-loaded way as we
have seen in previous cycles; the moves will be slower."
Traders said there were option expiries at $1.10 and
resistance at $1.1050 that would contain the euro's move.
"There is a bit of short-covering going on," said a London
based trader.
LULL
Signs of a resolution of Greece's immediate financial
problems have eased currency investors into a summer lull with
eyes chiefly on a shifting landscape for global central banks.
The pound and the dollar have been driven higher by growing
expectations the UK and United states will raise interest rates
soon. Others are still cutting, and the trend for several other
currencies is lower as a result.
But a number of factors have slowed those moves this week,
ranging from simple market positioning to New Zealand's prime
minister saying the currency had fallen more than expected to
the poor sales numbers out of Britain on Thursday.
Dealers said the scale of "short" bets for further weakening
helped drive the swift turnaround when the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand cut by only a quarter point on Thursday and removed
references to the dollar's level being "unjustified" or
"unsustainable" while still calling for more weakness.
"Everyone was short, and it only took a couple of hints in
the statement that they are not quite as gung ho as some people
might have imagined to provoke this move," said a dealer with
one international bank in London.
By 1234 GMT, the kiwi had risen to $0.6686, up 1.6
percent on the day and almost two full cents above a six-year
low of $0.6498 hit on July 14.
The dollar was also down 0.2 percent against the yen at
123.76 yen, holding just above a one-week low of 123.57
yen touched in the previous session.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, stood at 96.979, down about
0.5 percent on the day to its lowest in just over a week.
"We are in line with the consensus in being pretty positive
on the dollar," said Chris Chapman, global bonds fund manager
with Manulife Asset Management. "So our positions that are not
dollar-denominated we have looked to hedge. We think the dollar
will strengthen over time."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)