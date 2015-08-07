FOREX-Dollar steady before jobs data, sterling weaker

* Dollar steadies after selling before U.S. jobs data
* Currencies focus on reaction by stocks, bonds to payrolls
* No reaction to BOJ comments on yen
* Franc higher after Swiss reserves reach record high
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 7 Major currency markets steadied on
Friday, the dollar stuck in the middle of a range it has held
since March after a roller-coaster week for expectations on U.S.
interest rates.
The day's main event will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data at
1230 GMT. Traders said a number near the forecast 223,000 jobs
was likely to encourage bets that rates will rise
within months and prod the dollar towards $1.0850 per euro.
The dollar fell 0.1 percent to $1.0935 against the
euro but was roughly steady at 97.791 against a basket of
currencies.
"It's pretty straightforward today - the Fed has said it
wants to see improvement in the labour market, which everyone
has taken as a couple of hundred thousand jobs each month," said
a senior dealer with one international bank in London. "If they
get that, the dollar stays bid. If not, it will sell off."
The dollar is still higher against the euro and the yen on
the week, but it has stalled over the past five months at $1.08
and 125 yen respectively.
The big mover in the previous session was sterling. Debate
over when interest rates will rise was cooled by the Bank of
England's expressions of concern on Thursday about the strength
of the pound. Sterling was down another 0.1 percent against the
dollar and a quarter of a percent against the euro on Friday.
"For the FX market, perhaps the main point was that the
strength of sterling was a real concern for the MPC," said
Marshall Gittler, a strategist with online broker IronFX. "It
will take some time for people to regain confidence in the
pound."
The Swiss franc gained another 0.2 percent against the euro
to hit five-month highs for the second straight day after data
showed Switzerland's foreign currency reserves reached a record
high. Growing reserves suggest the Swiss National Bank has been
intervening more vigorously against the franc.
The dollar stood little changed at 124.80 yen
following a retreat overnight caused by position adjustments
before the payrolls release.
"Whether the dollar can advance further against the yen will
likely depend on how equities react to payrolls that could
support a September hike," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo. "Lower
equities would weigh on the dollar, but we still see the
currency on an uptrend in the medium term."
The Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy on Friday and
maintained its stimulus programme. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's
comments on the yen at a news conference afterwards drew little
reaction.
Kuroda unnerved the market in June, when the yen sank to a
13-year low against the dollar, by noting that the Japanese
currency was already "very weak", but he declined to discuss
specific levels or pace of moves on Friday.