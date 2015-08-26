FOREX-Dollar gains as stocks recover, lessens safe-haven bid for yen

* Safety bid takes a pause as stocks recover
* Euro hurt by ECB Praet's comments
* Dollar likely to underperform given uncertain Fed outlook
(releads, adds fresh quote, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 26 The dollar rose on Wednesday as
some calm returned to currency markets with Wall Street stock
futures pointing to a firm start and European shares recouping
some of their losses, all of which lessened the need to buy
safe-haven currencies like the yen.
China's central bank ramped up its efforts to shore up
sentiment, pumping $21.8 billion into the money market, a day
after it cut interest rates and relaxed reserve requirements for
some large banks.
Still, many investors were cautious with the recent sell off
contributing to a sharp rise in volatility. Besides, it was
still unclear whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would opt for
tightening monetary policy or not.
The Federal Reserve's William Dudley, an influential
policymaker, speaks later in the day and could shed some light
on the central bank's thinking around recent equity market
volatility.
U.S. stock index futures were sharply higher ,
while European stocks cut some of their losses.
The euro was down 0.8 percent at $1.1420, with the
single currency also hurt by comments from a senior European
Central Bank official. Peter Praet said that the risk of the ECB
missing its inflation target has increased due to commodity
price falls and weakness in some overseas economies.
The dollar was trading 0.6 percent higher at 119.53 yen
, having slumped to a 7-month low of 116.16 on Monday.
Both the euro and the yen have been underpinned after the
current market turmoil prompted an unwinding of carry trades.
In carry trades, investors sell a low-yielding currency to buy a
riskier asset or currency for higher returns. But when
volatility rises and markets come under stress, these trades are
unwound.
"The Chinese measures haven't really restored confidence.
The market turmoil is not over. And under such risk averse
conditions, the yen and the euro will continue to be supported,"
said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"In the short term, the dollar is likely to underperform the
euro and the yen. We also expect the Fed to be very cautious
about raising rates."
The dollar traded above 125 yen while the euro was below
$1.10 just two weeks ago, before widespread risk aversion swept
financial markets and drove investors to buy back the yen and
euro.
Besides, the debate over whether the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates or not has gathered momentum with markets
pricing in less than a 30 percent chance of a hike in September,
compared to more than 50 percent two weeks ago.
Any dovish comments from Dudley could weigh on the dollar.
"Dovish commentary has the potential to put the dollar under
selling pressure with dollar/yen likely being the main victim as
Japan's retail accounts have placed record bets on the prospect
of rising rate differentials pushing dollar/yen higher. These
hopes may now fade," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a report.
(Editing by Keith Weir)