FOREX-Dollar index slips, investors await guidance from Fed

* Dollar still well above recent lows
* Investors await comments from Jackson Hole symposium
* Euro down around 1 percent on week
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 28 The dollar eased against a basket
of major currencies for the first time in four days on Friday,
with investors awaiting fresh comment from the U.S. Federal
Reserve on interest rates after a tumultuous week in global
financial markets.
The dollar had bounced back from seven-month lows struck on
Monday as a semblance of calm returned to markets, with the
greenback also benefiting from upbeat U.S. data.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 95.514, off
a one-week high of 96.031 set on Thursday. Still, after diving
to a seven-month trough of 92.621 on Monday when global stock
markets went into a tailspin, the index has bounced more than 3
percent.
Against the yen, the greenback dipped below 121 yen,
still a remarkable recovery from Monday's seven-month low of
116.15. The yen gave a muted reaction to data showing Japan's
inflation slowed to zero percent, its weakest in two
years.
The euro was trading 0.3 percent higher at $1.1280,
but well off its lofty perch above $1.1700 reached on Monday
when the sell-off in global markets and worries about a Chinese
slowdown led investors to unwind euro-funded carry trades.
The market is keenly awaiting comments on policy
normalisation from Fed officials attending the Aug. 27-29
Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Expectations for a September
move have eased after a few Fed officials sounded a cautious
note, citing the latest market turmoil and China's slowdown.
"We'd expect the general tone to be one of caution despite
the evidence of U.S. economic strength," said Derek Halpenny,
European head for global market research at Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi.
"It might take some time to judge whether the events in
China were an over-reaction or something more serious. Our
internal valuation estimates indicate euro/dollar overshot on
the upside and is now correcting back to levels consistent with
traditional drivers of spot rates."
Data released on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew
faster than initially thought in the second quarter, an outcome
that kept the chance of a U.S. interest rate hike this year on
the table.
"Coupled with the stabilisation in global risk appetite, the
market now again entertains the idea of a potential Fed rate
hike this year in December," said Petr Krpata, currency
strategist at ING.
He said Friday's focus was on the August University of
Michigan Confidence index after influential Fed policymaker
William Dudley's reference to it earlier in the week.
In Europe, German inflation is set to remain low after data
from the country's states, or Laender, indicated price pressures
were pretty subdued.
That is likely to add to pressure on the European Central
Bank to either increase its asset buying programme or extend it
beyond September 2016, a factor that is likely to weigh on the
euro.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Gareth Jones)