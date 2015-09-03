FOREX-Euro steadies after recent gains with focus on ECB

* ECB policy meeting awaited for any verbal intervention
* Euro at risk from any dovish comments by Draghi
* Swedish crown rallies after Riksbank keep rates unchanged
(Recasts, adds details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 3 The euro steadied on Thursday,
having rallied 1.5 percent on a trade-weighted basis since China
devalued the yuan last month, with the focus on whether the rise
could prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to try to talk it
down.
ECB President Mario Draghi will address a news conference at
1230 GMT, less than an hour after an interest rate decision.
While no change is expected, the bank is set to cut its
inflation forecasts and will probably promise to beef up its
bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further.
China's slowing economy and worries about global growth have
prompted investors to increase bets on the safe-haven yen and
the low-yielding euro. Both had been popular for funding carry
trades involving the sale of these currencies to buy
higher-yielding, but riskier, currencies and assets.
The unwinding of these risky carry trades has boosted the
euro, much to the discomfort of the ECB. The euro trade-weighted
index is near its highest since mid-January,
offsetting some of the ECB's effort to try to get euro zone
inflation to 2 percent by flooding the system with euros through
its 1 trillion euro asset buying programme.
A firmer currency lowers the cost of imports and tends to
drag down headline inflation. Against the dollar, the euro was
flat at $1.1230, having risen to a high of $1.1332
earlier this week. The euro was also flat against the yen
at 135.10 yen.
"The downside risk to the inflation path, the latest fall in
risk assets and a rise of the trade-weighted euro do point
towards dovish language during the press conference," said Petr
Krpata, currency strategist at ING.
Dovish language from the ECB should underpin overall risk
sentiment and help the dollar, which has in the past few weeks
moved in tandem with global stocks.
The dollar was flat at 120.35 yen, having rebounded
sharply from a low of 119.255 overnight. The dollar index
nudged higher to touch a three-day high of 96.046.
Global stocks extended gains Thursday after receiving a lift
from reports of fresh measures against brokerages in China,
whose financial markets are closed Thursday and Friday for
holidays.
Traders expect the closure of Chinese markets to reduce
volatility in markets before the U.S. non-farm payrolls report
due on Friday. Forecasts are for 220,000 jobs being added last
month and the jobless rate at 5.2 percent.
"The bar for a dollar positive surprise from the payrolls
data has likely shifted higher above 230,000 given concerns that
ongoing volatility will prevent a hike in September," Citi
analysts said in a note.
Meanwhile, the Swedish crown rose to a six-week high of 9.40
crowns per euro after Sweden's central bank kept
rates unchanged.
(Editing by Keith Weir)