FOREX-Euro slides 1 pct on darkening euro zone outlook

* Euro touches 2-week low vs dollar
* ECB forecasts slower euro zone growth
* Labor, trade data aid dollar
(Adds euro drop, North American opening and changes byline and
dateline; previously LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 3 The euro fell 1 percent on
Thursday, surrendering most of the solid gains put up against
the dollar since China devalued the yuan last month, after
European central bankers cut economic growth targets and left
interest rates unchanged.
The dollar rallied, helped by weekly jobless data signalling
a strong U.S. labor market the day before Friday's August jobs
report, which may be crucial for Federal Reserve policymakers
considering raising interest rates.
The European Central Bank lowered its forecasts for
inflation and economic growth, citing a slowdown in emerging
markets and weaker oil prices. ECB President Mario Draghi warned
conditions could worsen.
The revisions raise doubts about the effectiveness of the
ECB's $1 trillion euro asset-buying program, which is aimed at
stimulating growth and boosting consumer prices after years of
low inflation.
Draghi said inflation risks remained to the downside, mainly
because of plunging crude oil prices, and that the
bond-buying program would run at least another year.
"Draghi at his press conference raised the risk of additional
monetary support by the central bank," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"We were expecting some dovish comments, and he delivered."
Against the dollar, the euro touched a two-week low
of $1.1108 during Draghi's news conference and was last off 0.70
percent at $1.1148. It was as high as $1.1332 earlier this week
as investors spooked by markets turmoil in China moved heavily
into the euro and yen.
The euro also sank against the yen and was last
down 1 percent at 133.60 yen.
The greenback was also up against most other major
currencies, with the dollar index last ahead 0.45
percent. The dollar declined 0.35 percent against the yen
to 119.92.
Weekly jobless claims data bolstered optimism about U.S.
economic growth, as did a government report showing the U.S.
trade deficit fell in July to a five-month low on a broad rise
in exports.
Meanwhile, the Swedish crown surged to a six-week high of
9.3755 crowns per euro after Sweden's central bank
kept rates unchanged.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)