FOREX-Dollar drops 1 pct vs yen as stocks fall before U.S. jobs data

* Dollar/yen drops after Nikkei hits 7-month low
* Euro hits 4-month trough vs yen on dovish ECB
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls next key focus for markets
(Updates, adds fresh quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 4 The dollar fell on Friday while
demand for the safe-haven yen picked up as stocks weakened, with
traders increasingly certain that a key U.S. jobs report due
later is unlikely to push the Federal Reserve to raise rates.
Traders said a non-farm payrolls report which is in line
with expectations, or even a slightly better-than-expected
reading, would be unlikely to alter expectations that the
Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates later this month.
For the dollar to get a boost, not only would the report
have to show a huge rise above the 220,000 consensus figure, but
wages too would need to register a sharp uptick, which could
bring a hike this month back to the table, analysts said.
Expectations of a rate hike by the Fed in September have
waned as a slowdown in China has brought increased market
volatility across asset classes. That has caused the dollar to
struggle in recent weeks, especially against the yen.
"The bar for a dollar-positive surprise is likely higher --
above 230,000 -- given concerns that ongoing volatility will
prevent a September hike," said Josh O'Byrne, currency
strategist at Citi. "(A reading) below 180,000 could be seen
taking September off the table."
The dollar was down 1 percent at 118.85 yen, on track
for its biggest weekly loss since August 2013.
The yen also rose against the euro, which had come under
broad pressure after the European Central Bank (ECB) gave a
sobering assessment of the euro zone economy and suggested it
may have to beef up its already massive stimulus programme.
The euro dropped to a four-month low of 132.55 yen
. The single currency, though, stabilized against the
dollar, rising 0.1 percent to $1.1135, supported by a
steady unwinding of euro-funded carry trades as stocks
struggled.
Japan's Nikkei fell to a seven-month low, while
European stocks were in the red, prompting traders to
unwind carry trades, funded in the low-yielding euro and the
yen. Traders said unless volatility faded, the euro would
side-step the ECB's easy monetary policy stance and continue to
benefit from souring risk sentiment.
"Nowadays, volatility is too high to see euro zone-based
investors exporting capital in sufficient quantities to weaken
the euro. Hence, the ECB measure may limit the euro's upside but
does not open downside potential," Morgan Stanley said in a
note.
The euro hit a two-week low against the dollar on Thursday
after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's bond-buying
programme may run beyond September 2016 and that its size and
composition may be adjusted.
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Mark Potter)