FOREX-Kiwi dollar tumbles after New Zealand cuts interest rates

* Kiwi falls 2 pct after RBNZ cuts interest rate
* Yen dented by report of LDP lawmaker view on monetary
policy
* Yamamoto quoted saying Oct 30 'good opportunity' for BOJ
easing
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 10 New Zealand's dollar tumbled on
Thursday after the country's central bank cut interest rates and
said policy could be eased further if China's economy continues
to slow down.
While moves among other major currencies were generally more
subdued, the yen also slipped after reported comments by a
Japanese ruling party lawmaker put renewed focus on the
possibility of yet more monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
A rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had been
widely expected by investors. But the RBNZ also revised down its
outlook for global growth and outlined a scenario where a
sluggish China, the country's main trading partner, could push
its benchmark rate towards 2 percent - a record low.
The Kiwi dollar slid by over 2 percent after the policy
statement to as low as $0.6256, before recovering a
little to around $0.6297 in European trading, still down 1.7
percent on the day.
"The key was always going to be the statement, given that
the cut itself was pretty much priced in, so I suppose (RBNZ
Governor Graeme) Wheeler gave enough to the market to be fully
convinced that there's more to come," said Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's European head of global markets research
in London, Derek Halpenny.
"But (the Kiwi dollar) has come a long way now so I'd be
hard-pressed to be advising customers that it's a strong sell at
these levels."
Traders said the yen fell after Bloomberg quoted Japanese
ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kozo Yamamoto as saying
in an interview that the BOJ's policy meeting on Oct. 30 would
be a "good opportunity" for additional monetary easing.
The dollar briefly rose to 121.38 yen, its highest since
Aug. 31, after Yamamoto's comments. It was last trading at
120.88 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.
The greenback rose against the yen in a knee-jerk reaction
in a thin market, said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo
Capital Markets in Singapore.
"He is a politician and this is his opinion. He is not a BOJ
board member," Halley said, adding that the dollar later came
off its high versus the yen on position squaring.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.11865 as
uncertainty persisted over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise rates at its policy meeting next.
Investors are also eyeing the Bank of England, which is due
to release minutes from its meeting on monetary policy later in
the day. It is expected to keep rates at 0.5 percent, with just
one of the nine members of its rate-setting committee seen
voting for an immediate hike.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)