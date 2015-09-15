FOREX-Yen firms as BOJ sounds upbeat, refrains from more stimulus

* Yen gains after BOJ stands pat
* Dollar index near lowest level since late August
* Subdued UK inflation report could weigh on sterling
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 15 The yen rose broadly on Tuesday
after the Bank of Japan refrained from expanding its stimulus
programme, with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintaining his
optimism about the country's economic outlook.
While such an outcome was expected, a small number of market
players had hoped for a surprise easing because of weak economic
data over recent weeks. But Kuroda did not give any clue on the
possibility of further easing, telling a press conference that
Japan's economy continued to recover moderately and that he
expected exports to rise gradually.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 119.73 yen while the
euro was down 0.6 percent at 135.20 yen. Traders said
the safe-haven yen was likely to be underpinned by any signs of
stock markets faltering on worries about a U.S. interest rate
hike or a slowdown in China.
"Kuroda sounded surprisingly upbeat and that is why
dollar/yen is edging higher," said Alvin Tan, currency
strategist at Societe Generale, London.
"But we still think the BOJ will have to opt for additional
easing in the fourth quarter if they have to achieve their
inflation target of 2 percent. In the short term, though, we
will see dollar/yen chopping around in the 118.50-121.50 range
ahead of the Fed meeting."
The dollar index was flat at 95.278, having slipped
to 94.913 on Monday, its lowest level since late August, as
traders wait to see whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates this week for the first time in almost a decade.
Volatility in financial markets since last month has led
many investors to believe the Fed will refrain from raising
rates to avoid adding to the instability. Markets are pricing in
a 30 percent chance of a rate hike, approximately.
The euro traded 0.15 percent lower at $1.12965,
having risen to $1.1373 on Monday, its highest since Aug. 26.
In the European session, the focus will be on sterling
ahead of UK inflation figures, expected to come in at
zero. The lack of inflation is the central argument against a
rise in UK interest rates. Jobs and wage growth have been more
positive, however, supporting a view that the BoE will follow
the Fed in raising rates sometime early next year.
"Until inflation rises, it is premature to speculate about
rate hikes," said Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "One thing everyone agrees on: the BoE will wait
for a Fed rate hike before taking action itself."
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)