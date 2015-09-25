FOREX-Dollar rallies as Yellen leaves door open for 2015 rate hike

* Dollar up, back above 120.00 yen
* Yellen says Fed still on track to raise rates this year
* Euro recovers from earlier lows in calmer European markets
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 25 The dollar rallied on Friday
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door open
to an increase in interest rates later this year, putting the
greenback on track for its best week in over two months.
The dollar had fallen to a three-week low against a basket
of major currencies after the Fed failed to raise rates
at its September meeting and cut its U.S. growth forecasts a
week earlier. Some investors pushed their expectations for a
first increase in almost a decade into 2016.
But in a speech late on Thursday, Yellen said she expected
the Fed to begin raising rates later in 2015, as long as
inflation remained stable and the U.S. economy was strong enough
to boost employment.
The dollar index hit a five-week high of 96.664 on Friday
after sliding to95.458 the previous day. That took its gains for
the week to 1.6 percent - its best performance since mid-July.
The euro, having earlier fallen over 1 percent to as low as
$1.1116, recovered to $1.1166 as traders arrived at their
desks in New York, though it was still down 0.6 percent on the
day.
The euro has had a negative correlation with risk appetite
for most of the year, but that relationship has changed with the
VW scandal this week, said Simon Derrick, BNY Mellon's head of
currency strategy in London. Calmer European markets on Friday
allowed the euro to recover a touch from its earlier lows, he
said.
"I would have thought that ... the euro move higher this
morning ... is about a recovery in sentiment in Europe because
there's nothing fresh breaking on the car story."
Markets had been in a downbeat mood before Yellen spoke,
with Wall Street closing in the red and safe-haven U.S. Treasury
yields falling. But after her remarks, the 10-year Treasury
yield nudged up and stocks rose.
Against the safe-haven Japanese yen, the dollar hit a
two-week high of 121.12 yen, before edging down to
120.79, still up 0.6 percent on the day.
"If conditions don't worsen between now and the September
employment report next week, (there could be) possibly a little
bit of incremental dollar appreciation ... but I'm not convinced
it will be too aggressive," said BMO Capital Markets currency
strategist Stephen Gallo in London.
