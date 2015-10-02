FOREX-Dollar up as U.S. jobs report eyed for signal on Fed rate hike

* Dollar higher before closely watched U.S. jobs report
* Euro headed for worst run of weekly losses in eight months
* Investors grow more tolerant of risk
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 2 The dollar edged higher on Friday
before a U.S. employment report that may bolster expectations
the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates this year,
for the first time in almost a decade.
Since the Fed declined to raise rates in September, the
dollar has gained around 2.5 percent against a basket of major
currencies, as Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other
policymakers have kept alive the prospect of a rate rise later
this year.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent on Friday at 96.287. The
euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1160.
That left the euro on track for a third straight week of
losses against the dollar, its worst run in eight months, hurt
by bets the European Central Bank will expand its 1 trillon-euro
bond-buying programme and by a renewed appetite for risk.
The euro has benefited in recent months during periods of
risk aversion. Investors who had held euro-funded positions on
riskier but higher-yielding currencies have unwound those
so-called carry trades by buying back euros.
Now markets are shifting back towards risk, if only
temporarily, said Ian Stannard, Morgan Stanley's European head
of G10 FX strategy in London. The latest data from China -
worries about which have driven much of the risk aversion in
recent months - was not as bad as some had expected.
"We think there is a potential for a short-term but tradable
risk rebound to take place ... so we've turned quite positive on
some of the currencies that have been under the most pressure
recently," Stannard said, citing the Australian and Canadian
dollars.
"That means we think the euro will come under some renewed
pressure as well," he added.
Economists expect U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230
GMT, to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September,
according to a Reuters poll.
"Fed Chair Yellen has already mentioned that labour
conditions are improving and hinted that developments overseas,
notably in China, and prices were chief concerns," said
Shinichiro Kadota, FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"A very bullish report would of course have a big impact.
But the Fed may not make its rates decision on employment data
alone," he said.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Larry King)