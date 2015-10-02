FOREX-Dollar slumps after U.S. jobs report disappoints

* Jobs data dulls prospects for U.S. rate hike
* U.S. hiring slows, wages dipped in September
* Euro gains vs dollar top 1 percent
(Recasts, adds dollar pivot to losses, U.S. jobs report details
and changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Oct 2 The dollar slumped on Friday,
stung by a September U.S. jobs report depicting slower hiring,
which raised doubts the economy was strong enough for the
Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates this year as had
been widely anticipated.
Losses for the dollar against the euro and Swiss franc
topped 1 percent, and the dollar index was off nearly 1 percent
after touching a low last seen on Sept. 24.
Payrolls outside of farming rose by 142,000 last month and
August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000
jobs added in August, the Labor Department said on Friday.
Economists had expected employers to have added 203,000 jobs in
September, according to a Reuters poll.
The data marked the smallest two-month gain in employment in
over a year and could fuel fears that a China-led global
economic slowdown may sap America's strength.
"This is a weak report that will probably push back the
timing of the Fed rate hike to 2016," said Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas, New York. "The dollar will
suffer the most against the yen in the short term, although not
really against commodity currencies because I would imagine this
data would be negative for risk sentiment."
The dollar fell sharply two weeks ago after the Fed once
again kept rates at historic lows. But the currency had gained
around 2.5 percent through Friday, as Fed Chair Janet Yellen and
other U.S. policymakers kept alive the prospect later this year
of a rate rise, which would be the first in nearly a decade.
The dollar on Friday hit a three-week low against the yen
below 119 yen and was last down 0.71 percent at 119.07 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was off 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)