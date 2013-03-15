FOREX-Dollar retreats as doubts creep in on early QE exit

* Dollar index retreats from seven-month highs
* Investors wary before U.S. inflation data
* Expectations of Fed QE exit seen by some as overdone
* Sterling gains on King comments, euro off 3-month low
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 15 The dollar fell on Friday as
uncertainty crept in over whether recent strong U.S. data will
be enough to prompt an early retreat from monetary easing by the
Federal Reserve.
The U.S. currency was also pressured by strong gains in
sterling after the Bank of England's governor suggested he did
not want the UK pound to fall any further.
Analysts also said the prospect of EU leaders looking at
short-term ways of boosting faltering euro zone economies may
lift the euro against the dollar.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of currencies, was down 0.3 percent at 82.336, off a more
than seven-month peak of 83.166 reached on Thursday.
Strong jobs and retail sales data in recent days has
increased optimism that the U.S. economy is on the path to
recovery, potentially enabling a gradual move away from asset
purchases under the Fed's quantitative easing programme.
But some analysts are unsure the Fed will step back from
asset buying before the end of the year, which others in the
market have been predicting. Next week's Federal Reserve meeting
will give an indication of policymakers' views.
U.S. inflation data is due at 1230 GMT and a weak number may
curb talk of an early QE exit, further encouraging investors to
take profit on the dollar's recent rise.
"People are rethinking whether the Fed will really opt for
an early exit (from monetary easing measures) as inflation is
still low," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at
Dankse Bank in Copenhagen.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3012,
recovering from Thursday's three-month low of $1.2911. Traders
saw strong chart support at the 200-day moving average at
$1.2869.
Rasmussen added the euro could recover further towards $1.32
in coming weeks. Danske Bank forecast it to rise to $1.35 in
three to six months but believe this will mark its peak.
He said the euro's failure to break below $1.29 also
encouraged profit-taking on dollar gains.
Analysts said the euro could face turbulence as the new
Italian parliament convenes on Friday for the first time after
inconclusive elections late last month.
KING TURNAROUND BOOSTS POUND
Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.5120, building on
solid gains over the past two days after plumbing a 33-month low
of $1.4832 earlier this week.
It extended gains after BoE chief Mervyn King said its
decline had gone far enough, although traders did not expect the
pound's rise to last long given concerns about the UK economy
and speculation of more monetary easing.
The dollar held steady at 96.01 yen, with the
Japanese currency helped by short covering after hefty one-way
bets against the yen had built up over recent months.
The dollar has been trapped in a narrow trading range
against the yen since scaling a 3-1/2-year peak of 96.71 on
Tuesday. But the yen was expected to stay weak on the prospect
of aggressive monetary easing in Japan.
Japan's parliament approved Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
nominee for central bank governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, and nominees
for the two deputy governor posts, clearing the way for the
radical monetary easing.
"What the BOJ will do should set the dollar/yen's future
trading range for a long time. The range could be 86-96 yen (if
the BOJ disappoints), in which case, we are now near the top of
the range. Or it could be 95-105 yen," said Takako Masai, head
of forex at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.
Kuroda's pledge to "act with speed" and do whatever it takes
to hit the BOJ's new inflation target has some investors
speculating he may summon a meeting even before the next
scheduled policy review on April 3-4.