FOREX-Euro up as Italy forms government, dollar struggles

* Euro rises after Italy swears in new government
* Focus on Fed and ECB policy meetings, U.S. data
* Dollar sags vs yen but long term dollar/yen uptrend intact
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 29 The euro rose against
the dollar on Monday, lifted by the formation of a government in
Italy, but is likely to be held in check by expectations of an
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
Demand for Italian bonds helped the euro after centre-left
politician Enrico Letta took over as prime minister, ending two
months of uncertainty in the euro zone's third-largest economy.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.3085, with hedge funds
cited as the key buyers. Traders said sellers would probably
emerge around $1.3100, where option expiries were reported.
"Investors are trying to balance two risks: a further
reduction in peripheral bond yield spreads which is euro
positive, and the prospects of further easing by the ECB which
historically has proven to be euro negative," said Valentin
Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi.
Many in markets expect the ECB to cut its main interest rate
by 25 basis points from 0.75 percent on May 2, eroding the
euro's interest rate advantage over the dollar and yen.
However, some said broader dollar weakness after recent weak
U.S. data, could see the euro hold on to its gains.
The U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected in the first
quarter and with inflation anchored, expectations are growing
that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut back its
quantitative easing programme anytime soon.
"That is weighing on the dollar," said Ian Gunner, portfolio
manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund.
Gunner said only a cut in the ECB's zero percent deposit
rate, which he did not expect would see the euro fall sharply.
The dollar index shed 0.4 percent to 82.16. Chartists
said that if U.S. jobs numbers due on Friday were weak, the
index could test its April 16 low of 81.716.
If Fed policymakers, beginning a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, flag fresh risks to growth some of the long dollar
positions put in place in recent months could be trimmed.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 97.85 yen. It set a
four-year high of 99.95 yen earlier in April after the Bank of
Japan announced a major stimulus programme.
The dollar has faced stiff resistance at 100 yen, but many
expect it to firm against the yen as Japanese investors such as
insurance companies and pension funds allocate some of their
portfolios to overseas assets in coming months.