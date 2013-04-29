FOREX-Euro up as Italy forms government, dollar struggles

* Euro rises after Italy swears in new government
* Focus on Fed and ECB policy meetings
* Dollar sags vs yen but long term dollar/yen uptrend intact
NEW YORK, April 29 The euro rose against the
dollar on Monday, lifted by the formation of a government in
Italy, though investors remained cautious ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting from which many are expecting an interest
rate cut.
Demand for Italian bonds helped the euro after centre-left
politician Enrico Letta took over as prime minister, ending two
months of uncertainty in the euro zone's third-largest economy.
.
The dollar extended losses against the yen after a
government report showed little inflation, with a price index
for consumer spending dipping 0.1 percent, the first drop since
November..
"Italy's Prime Minister Letta has established a new
government with the new cabinet having been sworn in over the
weekend and today's Italian 10-year auction had an average yield
of 3.94 percent, the lowest since 2010," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3095, with hedge
funds cited among key buyers. The session peak of $1.3115, the
highest since April 19, was reached midway through the London
session.
But many in the market expect the ECB to cut its main
interest rate by 25 basis points from 0.75 percent on May 2,
eroding the euro's interest rate advantage over the dollar and
yen.
Other investors however are arguing for broader dollar
weakness after recent weak U.S. data, saying the euro could hold
on to its gains.
The U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected in the first
quarter and with inflation anchored, expectations are fading
that the Federal Reserve could cut back its quantitative easing
programme anytime soon.
"That is weighing on the dollar," said Ian Gunner, portfolio
manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund In London.
Gunner said only a cut in the ECB's zero percent deposit
rate, which he did not expect, would see the euro fall sharply.
If Fed policymakers, beginning a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, flag fresh risks to growth some of the long dollar
positions put in place in recent months could be trimmed.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 97.75 yen. It set a
four-year high of 99.94 yen earlier in April after the Bank of
Japan announced a major stimulus programme.
The dollar has faced stiff resistance at 100 yen, but many
expect it to firm against the yen as Japanese investors such as
insurance companies and pension funds allocate some of their
portfolios to overseas assets in coming months.
Some US$2.6 billion in euros changed hands on Monday,
compared with US$6.79 billion on the last Monday in March,
Reuters Dealing. US$1.26 billion in yen traded, compared with
US$2.08 billion on the last Monday in March.