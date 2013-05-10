FOREX-Yen slides to 4-1/2 year low versus buoyant dollar

* Dollar jumps to well above 101 yen, some say 105 possible
* Traders report options barrier at 102 yen
* Euro hits more than 3-year high versus yen
* Aussie falls below parity to 10-mth low, Swiss franc falls
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 10 The yen slid to its lowest since
October 2008 against the dollar on Friday on signs Japanese
investors were buying more foreign assets and as U.S. data
sparked talk the Federal Reserve may scale back monetary easing.
The yen fell 1 percent to hit a four-and-a-half year
low of 101.74 yen per U.S. dollar on EBS trading platform.
Traders said the yen extended falls after breaking through a
reported options barrier at 101.50 yen and as stop-loss dollar
buy orders were triggered above 101.55 and 101.60 yen. Another
options barrier was said to lurk at 102.00 yen.
After the dollar's jump beyond the psychologically and
technically significant 100 yen level, which has formed stiff
resistance in recent weeks, traders and analysts predict more
yen falls to come, possibly towards 105 yen per dollar.
The yen has lost nearly 9 percent against the U.S. currency
since the Bank of Japan announced aggressive monetary easing on
April 4 and is down 15 percent so far this year.
"I do see dollar/yen moving higher," said Steve Barrow, head
of G10 currency research at Standard Bank, who predicts the
dollar will rise to 110 yen in 12 months.
But he expected the move to be "relatively slow" from here
until the Federal Reserve started to taper its quantitative
easing programme or Japanese inflation rose significantly.
The dollar rose after U.S. weekly jobless claims pointed to
a better U.S. outlook and Fed officials renewed a debate on
scaling back asset buying.
Yen falls then accelerated after data suggesting the BOJ's
radical easing policies were pushing Japanese investors to seek
higher yields abroad.
"The bigger move is one of broad dollar strength on the back
of heightened expectations that the Fed could taper its asset
purchasing programme before year-end," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at BTMU, adding there was little chart
resistance until 105 yen.
Analysts at UBS raised their one- and three-month forecasts
to 102 and 105 yen respectively, both from 95 yen previously.
G7 officials were expected to reiterate that monetary policy
tools aimed at boosting a domestic economy were acceptable even
if they weakened a currency. Analysts said that
could be seen as a green light to further yen selling.
But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may still leave the door open
to more bond buying in a speech at 1330 GMT.
The euro hit a three-year high of 132.26 yen, but
lost 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2993. The dollar hit a
two-week high against a basket of currencies of 83.098.
AUSSIE BELOW PARITY
The Australian dollar dropped below parity against
the U.S. dollar to hit a 10-month low of $0.9997. The currency
has fallen recently on concerns about a slowdown in China and
the prospect of more rate cuts in Australia.
The yen's steep drop encouraged broad selling of safe-haven
currencies, pushing down the Swiss franc.
The dollar hit a six-week high of 0.95895 Swiss francs
on EBS and the euro a 3 1/2-month peak of 1.2463 francs.