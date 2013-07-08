FOREX-Dollar pauses after rallying to three-year high

* Dollar pauses after index hits 3-yr high, as investors
take profit
* Dollar uptrend intact as Fed policy contrasts ECB, BOJ,
BOE
* Euro helped near-term as Greek aid disbursement likely
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, July 8 The dollar, which rallied to a
three-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, took a
breather as investors booked profits on its rise and waited for
more evidence the Federal Reserve will wind down its stimulus.
But analysts said the current retracement in the dollar was
temporary and it will resume its uptrend as the Fed looks poised
to power down its massive stimulus programme as early as
September if economic data continues to improve.
By contrast, the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England were more likely to ease monetary policy, while the Bank
of Japan was expected to continue with aggressive stimulus,
keeping the euro, sterling and the yen weak.
Markets would focus on Fed minutes on Wednesday and any
further hints on tighter policy could drive the dollar higher.
The dollar index was down 0.25 percent at 84.341,
having hit 84.588 earlier, its strongest since July 2010.
"The dollar's strength over the course of last week was
especially swift, I think the speed was overdone and so this
setback is normal," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research
at Commerzbank. "Now markets are positioned to take profits from
these moves, but this is simply a pause."
Leuchtmann added that while he still expects the dollar to
strengthen broadly in the longer term, the move higher will not
be smooth as there was scope for further corrections.
The euro was last up some 0.2 percent at $1.2850.
The single currency was helped by news that Greece looks
likely to reach a deal with foreign lenders on its latest
bailout review and by an improved political situation in
Portugal.
But the euro was still close to a seven-week trough of
$1.2806 plumbed on Friday. The next key levels for the euro are
the mid-May low of $1.2796 and the early April low of $1.2740.
Analysts said the euro would find it tough to make any
significant gains against the dollar after ECB President Mario
Draghi's pledge that interest rates would stay low for an
extended period.
"It looks like we will have a clearer diversion, with growth
gaining momentum in the U.S. and the euro zone bumping along the
bottom," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.
"I expect interest rate differentials to continue to move in
favour of the dollar and to pull euro/dollar lower."
The divergence is clear in bond markets, with 10-year
Treasury yields spiking 23 basis points on Friday to
around 2.75 percent, highs last seen in August 2011. The spread
between Treasury and bund yields gapped to the
widest since 2006.
The dollar was flat at 101.18 yen, having earlier hit
a one-and-a-half month peak of 101.54 yen.