FOREX-Dollar firmer, buoyed by Fed stimulus withdrawal hopes

* Dollar climbs, no surprises from Bernanke
* U.S. Treasury yields lower, to check sharp dollar gains
* Euro/yen at 7-wk high before Japan's upper house election
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 18 The dollar rose against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday as investors bet U.S. economic
data would support plans by the Federal Reserve to move away
from ultra-loose monetary policy soon.
But Treasury yields were lower, making a sharp rally in the
dollar - especially against the euro and the British pound -
unlikely, traders said.
The dollar had been boosted by higher U.S. yields
but doubts over when the Fed will start withdrawing
stimulus has kept it clear of three-year high struck on July 9.
In congressional testimony on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the central bank still expected to start scaling
back its bond purchase programme later this year, but left open
the option of altering that plan if the economic outlook
changed.
The dollar index edged up 0.2 percent to 82.8936 on
Thursday, staying above a three-week low of 82.342 set on
Wednesday. The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.3100
, while sterling fell 0.3 percent to $1.5160.
"We are bullish dollar but we are getting mixed signals from
the Fed," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
"Fed tapering will be very data-dependant and if we get good
jobs data next month, then we can expect stimulus withdrawal by
September. Otherwise expectations of tapering will be pushed
back to December. This uncertainty should keep it rangebound."
Bernanke is seen likely to stick to Wednesday's themes when
he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday.
Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo,
said he expected the dollar to head higher gradually, given the
divergent monetary policy outlook for the United States and
other rich countries.
"But if you ask whether there will be a sudden move higher
in the dollar in the near term, I don't see anything that could
have that kind of an impact," Maeba said.
The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 100.305 yen with hedge
funds cited as buyers and stop-loss buy orders layered at 100.50
and 101.00 yen, traders said.
The euro rose to a seven-week high of 131.45 yen
with hedge funds cited as sellers of the Japanese currency
before upper house elections on Sunday. Opinion polls show Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc on track for a big win.
That would give Abe more freedom to push forward his agenda
to revive the economy through aggressive monetary easing and
hefty government spending, keeping the yen under pressure.