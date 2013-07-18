FOREX-Yen slips to 7-week low vs euro, dollar holds to gains

* Yen weakens before Japan upper house election
* Dollar climbs, no surprises from Bernanke
* U.S. Treasury yields lower, to check sharp dollar gains
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 18 The yen fell on Thursday,
dropping to a seven-week low against the euro, as hedge funds
sold the currency before Japanese upper house elections on
Sunday that would strengthen Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
position.
Opinion polls show Abe's ruling bloc on track for a big win
lending a rare bout of political stability to Japan. That will
give Abe more freedom to push forward his agenda to revive the
economy through aggressive monetary easing and hefty government
spending. All of which is likely to keep the yen under pressure.
The euro rose to a seven-week high of 131.47 yen
while the dollar gained 0.7 percent to 100.35 yen.
Investors such as hedge funds were cited as buyers of dollar/yen
with stop-loss buy orders layered at 100.50 and 101.00 yen,
traders said.
"Anything that will strengthen Abe's position will be
positive for the Nikkei and dollar/yen," said Beat Siegenthaler,
currency strategist at UBS. "The yen has not been the focus of
late, but this could embolden investors and have the potential
to trigger weakness."
Morgan Stanley said in a note that a break above 101.55 yen
for dollar/yen could signal a return to the upward trend.
The dollar also held on to broad gains as investors bet U.S.
economic data would support plans by the Federal Reserve to move
away from ultra-loose monetary policy soon.
The dollar had been boosted by higher U.S. yields
but doubts over when the Fed will start withdrawing
stimulus has kept it clear of three-year highs struck on July 9.
In Congressional testimony on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the central bank still expected to start scaling
back its bond purchase programme later this year, but left open
the option of altering that plan if the economic outlook
changed.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 82.792,
staying above a three-week low of 82.342 set on Wednesday. The
euro was slightly lower at $1.3105, while sterling
cut earlier losses to trade higher at $1.5216 after UK
retail sales rose in June.
"We are bullish dollar but we are getting mixed signals from
the Fed," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
"Fed tapering will be very data-dependant and if we get good
jobs data next month, then we can expect stimulus withdrawal by
September. Otherwise expectations of tapering will be pushed
back to December. This uncertainty should keep it rangebound."
Bernanke is seen likely to stick to Wednesday's themes when
he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday.
