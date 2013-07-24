FOREX-Euro hits 1-month high after euro zone PMI surprise

* Euro rises past $1.3250 to one-month high

* German and French PMI surveys support euro

* Aussie falls as HSBC's China flash PMI hits 11-mth low

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 24 The euro rose to hit a one-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by faster-than-expected expansion in German private sector business activity.

The signs of euro zone recovery contrasted with weaker Chinese PMI data which earlier triggered safe-haven inflows into the U.S. dollar and toppled the growth-linked Australian dollar from a four-week high.

German and French PMI surveys both beat expectations and led some investors to trim bets against the euro. Overall, the business polls indicated that the euro zone economy was likely to grow in the current quarter.

But given "forward guidance" from the European Central Bank that it will keep monetary policy accommodative and perhaps even lower rates to boost growth, any euro gains are likely to be held in check, traders said.

Amid thin volumes, the euro rose to $1.3255, matching its highest since June 21, with stop-loss buy orders triggered on its move above $1.3250. It was last trading at $1.3240, up 0.4 percent on the day, with offers to sell cited above $1.3260/70, especially from Asian central banks.

"The PMI data has pushed the euro up," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at Barclays. "But we are still short euros as ultimately euro/dollar is a relative monetary policy play. A rise above $1.33 is a sell."

In contrast to the ECB, the Federal Reserve is considering scaling back its ultra-loose monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy outperforms. That has led to a widening in spreads between U.S. Treasury and German Bund yields.

While spreads have narrowed since Fed chief Ben Bernanke indicated any slowing of stimulus would be data-dependent, the gap between the benchmark 10-year bonds remains near its highest in almost seven years.

The euro's rise pushed the dollar index towards one-month lows. The index, which measures the dollar's performance against a basket of currencies, was trading at 82.025, not far from Tuesday's one-month low of 81.926.

The dollar index had risen in Asian trade, helped by safe-haven inflows after the July flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index for China came in at an 11-month low and dampened appetite for risk.

"What we are seeing is more evidence of emerging markets slowing down while the developed economies are holding up well," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"What this means is that the dollar and the euro will be preferred over emerging market-related currencies like the Aussie. Between the euro and the dollar, the latter should outperform, but today's euro zone data has surprised us."

The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to economic data from China, Australia's biggest export market, fell sharply after the Chinese PMI data. It was last trading 0.8 percent lower at $0.9220, down from an intraday high of $0.9320.