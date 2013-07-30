FOREX-Dollar edges up on Fed "tapering" prospect, Aussie slides

* Dollar index inches away from recent five-week low
* Fed meeting in focus as ECB, BoE also meet this week
* Aussie falls on RBA comment, weak GDP dents Swedish crown
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 30 The dollar rose on Tuesday,
recovering from recent falls, on caution that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may lay the groundwork this week for curbing stimulus
later in the year.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies rose 0.1
percent at 81.756, above Monday's five-week low of 81.499
and chart support at 81.524, the 200-day moving average.
The dollar retreated in recent weeks after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke stressed ultra-easy monetary policy was still needed.
But analysts said traders were wary of selling the dollar
heavily due to expectations the Fed would scale back monetary
stimulus in coming months. The U.S. central bank concludes a
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
"The market may have got ahead of itself in expecting a soft
FOMC statement," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency
research at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
The dollar has also been under selling pressure after a
media report last week that the Fed may tweak forward guidance
to stress that interest rates will stay low for a long time.
Rasmussen said that if the Fed did this, the euro could rise
towards $1.3350. However, he recommended using any falls in the
dollar to buy it back.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3273, just below
Friday's five-week high of $1.32975 and helped by surveys
showing improved euro zone economic confidence.
Pledges to keep monetary policy loose are also likely after
European Central Bank and Bank of England decisions on Thursday.
Analysts at Barclays recommended reinitiating short
euro/dollar positions, with a target of $1.28 and a stop at
$1.3430.
"The broader dollar strengthening trend remains very much
alive." They said firmer U.S. data, including monthly jobs
figures on Friday, could lead to a stronger dollar.
But traders expected any dollar gains to be limited for now.
"The market is looking to get through the FOMC, month-end
and (U.S.) non-farm payrolls before a look back towards buying
the dollar again," a London-based trader said.
AUSSIE, SWEDISH CROWN FALL
The Australian dollar slid more than 1.5 percent to
as low as $0.9052 - just above a near three-year trough of
$0.8998 hit in mid-July - after Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens said the currency could fall further and
there was room for more interest rate cuts.
The Swedish crown also lost more than 1 percent against the
euro after data showed the Swedish economy unexpectedly
contracted during the second quarter. The euro
hit a two-week high around 8.6870 crowns.