FOREX-NZ dollar falls as safety worries threaten dairy exports

* Kiwi dollar slides as bacteria found in NZ milk products
* Recovers some losses but still seen vulnerable
* U.S. dollar stays soft after Friday's weak jobs data
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 5 The New Zealand dollar fell to a
one-year low against the U.S. dollar on Monday after New
Zealand's major dairy exporter, Fonterra, said it had found
bacteria in some of its products that could cause botulism.
China halted the import of some dairy products from New
Zealand and Australia in response, highlighting the threat to
New Zealand's $9 billion annual dairy trade.
The New Zealand dollar tumbled as low as $0.7670 in
thin Asian trade, its weakest since June 2012. It regained some
of the lost ground in European trade and was last down 0.3
percent at $0.7805.
Dairy produce accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand's
export earnings and any development that could hurt its exports
typically causes the currency to fall.
The currency would be vulnerable if the U.S. dollar, which
fell after Friday's below-forecast U.S. jobs data, turns higher
again. The next important chart support was at the June 1, 2012
low, $0.7456.
Analysts at Westpac said a sustained break below $0.7685
would see the New Zealand dollar slide towards $0.7200.
"There was an exuberance in the market relative to the
significance of the milk scandal, but other factors may drive
the New Zealand dollar lower in the medium term," said Hans
Redeker, head of global foreign exchange strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
"New Zealand has substantial foreign liabilities so that
country is particularly vulnerable if risk appetite turns."
The Australian dollar held steady at $0.8902,
having earlier hit a three-year low of $0.8848 after weak retail
sales data bolstered expectations Australia's central bank would
cut interest rates on Tuesday.
DOLLAR SOFT
The U.S. dollar fell 0.6 percent to 98.36 yen as it
continued to struggle in the wake of Friday's jobs figures,
which cast some doubt on whether the Federal Reserve would start
reducing its bond purchases in September.
Morgan Stanley's Redeker said the dollar could extend falls
in the near term, targeting 97.50 yen and then 94 yen. But he
expected it to recover after that because he remained "very
upbeat" on the prospects for the U.S. economy.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3296. A break above
$1.33 could see it rise towards last week's peak of $1.3345.