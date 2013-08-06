FOREX-Australian dollar gains after expected rate cut, euro firmer

* Aussie on track for best daily performance in two weeks
* RBA offers no clear sign it would ease again
* Euro rises to session high after German data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 6 The Australian dollar rose on
Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates
as expected and gave no clear steer that it would ease policy
further, disappointing some who had positioned for it.
The euro climbed against the dollar to just shy of the $1.33
level after German industrial orders surged by 3.8 percent on
the month in June, their biggest rise since October and beating
forecasts.
Nevertheless, the Australian dollar was a bigger mover after
the RBA lowered its cash rate by a quarter point to a record low
of 2.5 percent, a cut which was fully factored in. Some had
geared up for a 50 basis point cut and a form of forward
guidance or pledge to keep rates low, analysts said.
A squeeze in short positions saw the Australian dollar rise
0.7 percent to $0.9006, pulling away from a three-year
low of $0.8848 struck on Monday. It has risen for two days and
was on track for its best daily performance in two weeks.
"The bounce in the Aussie is unlikely to last. The RBA has
said it expects a further decline in the currency," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "I think
a move above 90 U.S. cents would be sold into."
The Aussie is likely to be pressured in the medium term by
slowing growth in China as well as a strengthening U.S. dollar,
Valentin Marinov, G10 currency strategist at Citi told the
Global Markets Forum, a Reuters online community.
In the very near term though, he said, the Aussie could
squeeze a bit higher. That was primarily because plenty of
investors and speculators had built large bets against the
currency and needed to book profits, analysts said.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar fell 0.2 percent against the yen
to 98.085 on selling by U.S. funds with stop-loss sell
orders triggered on its drop below 98 yen.
The U.S. currency has fallen for three straight sessions
after below-forecast jobs data on Friday prompted some analysts
to push back expectations of when the Federal Reserve would
begin slowing its bond-buying stimulus.
"Unless Bernanke gives a clear signal when the Fed is likely
to move, we think the dollar index and euro/dollar will trade in
a range," BNY's Mellor added. The dollar index was down
0.15 percent on the day at 81.741.
An options trader at a large European bank said there was
still demand for yen calls - bets the yen will
rise and the dollar will fall - but the premium was gradually
declining, suggesting a sharp rise in the yen is unlikely.