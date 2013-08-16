FOREX-Dollar climbs as U.S. 10-yr yields hold near 2-year high

* Dollar supported by rise in U.S. yields
* Expectations of Fed tapering lead to dollar bids
* ECB's monetary policy seen remaining accommodative
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 16 The dollar edged up against a
basket of currencies on Friday, drawing support from a rise in
U.S. Treasury yields on expectations that the Federal Reserve
may start withdrawing stimulus next month.
Ten-year Treasury yields traded near two year
peaks, while the gap between two-year Treasury yields
and their Japanese counterpart rose to its highest in
six weeks, Reuters data showed.
The dollar index rose 0.1 percent to 81.25, helped
mainly by gains against the euro. The euro was slightly lower on
the day at $1.3340, while against the yen, the dollar was
flat on the day at 97.40.
Part of the reason for yen bids was because of a drop in
global stock markets which underpinned demand for the safe-haven
currency, traders said. Still, with the Fed set to become the
first major central bank to start withdrawing stimulus, the
dollar is likely to trade with a firm bias, analysts said.
"Given that the 10-year U.S. yields are headed towards 3
percent we think the general direction is for a stronger
dollar," said Tom Levinson, FX strategist at ING. "The dollar
index has underperformed the rise in yields so there is a fair
bit of catch-up to do."
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
edged up to 2.78 percent in the European session from its U.S.
close of 2.76 percent on Thursday, when it hit a two-year high
of 2.823 percent.
U.S. DATA
Later in the session, U.S housing starts for July and the
University of Michigan confidence index could set the tone for
bonds and to a large extent the dollar, traders said.
"With US bond yields rising, we think the chance of
dollar/yen breaking higher has increased," Morgan Stanley
analysts said in a note. They added that with Japanese investors
showing an increasing preference for foreign assets, the yen is
likely to come under pressure, especially against the dollar.
Recent data has shown Japanese investors turned to net
buying of foreign debt, much of which was likely to have been
Treasuries.
The Bank of Japan embarked on a massive quantitative easing
programme in April and with more fiscal and structural reforms
likely to be put in place in coming months, more Japanese
investors are looking overseas for higher yields.
And even though the euro zone has emerged from a recession,
the European Central Bank looks unlikely to change its
accommodative policy stance any time soon. In the United States,
though, good domestic data has bolstered expectations that
monetary policy may not remain ultra-loose for long.
"We remain constructive of the dollar and expect Fed to
start tapering in the near term," said Kenneth Dickson,
investment director at Standard Life Investments, which has $271
billion of assets under management.