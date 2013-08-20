FOREX-Yen firmer as stocks fall, emerging market rout deepens

* Yen advances as stocks drop, emerging currencies sell off
* Near-term focus on Fed minutes due Wednesday
* Kiwi falls after RBNZ comments on overvalued currency
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 20 The yen rose on Tuesday as global
shares retreated and emerging market currencies endured another
wave of selling, driving investors to seek more liquid and
safe-haven currencies.
The yen which is most sought-after during times of
heightened financial market stress or economic uncertainty has
an inverse correlation with stocks, particularly Japan's
benchmark Nikkei share average, which fell 2.6 percent.
Recent weakness in global stocks along with a selloff in
emerging market currencies due partly to expectations that the
Fed could start scaling back its monetary stimulus as early as
next month, have helped support the Japanese currency.
The yen rose against the dollar and the euro, but its gains
were more pronounced against growth-linked currencies like the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.3 percent to about 97.25 yen,
while the euro was down 0.2 percent at 129.64 yen.
Both the Aussie and kiwi lost more than 1 percent against the
yen.
"Investors are risk averse going into the Fed minutes and
until they get a clear direction we are likely to see these
conditions prevail," said Simon Derrick, head of currency
research at Bank of New York Mellon.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting are due on
Wednesday and they are likely to provide clues on whether the
Fed will taper its bond-buying programme in September. The
uncertainty over Fed tapering has sent 10-year Treasury yields
towards 2.90 percent, their highest in two years.
"Even dollar/yen which should be gaining because of rising
U.S. yields has been hit by these risk-averse conditions," BNY
Mellon's Derrick added. "Some of the Japanese investors who have
been buying overseas bonds may have turned cautious."
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, said recent turmoil in
emerging markets such as India, Brazil and Indonesia has also
helped spur demand for the yen.
"The yen tends to attract buying when tensions in the market
increase," he said.
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR "OVERVALUED"
The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.3330,
fairly immune to rising U.S. yields partly because German bond
yields have also been inching up. An improvement in the euro
zone economy has also helped the euro in the past few weeks.
The big mover, though, was the New Zealand dollar which lost
1.2 percent against the dollar to trade at $0.7970. It
fell after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced home
lending restrictions and said the local dollar was overvalued.
Another underperformer was the Australian dollar, which fell
0.8 percent to $0.9042. The Aussie extended its losses
after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's last policy
meeting were seen as dovish.