FOREX-Business data buoys euro as Fed minutes support dollar

* Euro pares losses after strong private sector PMI data
* Dollar supported by rise in U.S. yields
* Fed minutes shed little new light on stimulus pullback
* September tapering still seen as a possibility
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Aug 22 The euro pared losses against the
dollar after upbeat data on the euro zone's private sector, with
the U.S. currency supported by Federal Reserve minutes that kept
alive bets on a September tapering of monetary stimulus.
Business activity across the region picked up more than
expected this month, led by Germany though France was weak,
preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index data showed.
"The good German PMI figures were somewhat offset by the
disappointing French numbers and this is keeping the euro low,"
said Antje Praefcke, senior currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"Also, the outlook that the Fed is reducing its stimulus is
positive for the U.S. dollar," she said, adding her bank was
bearish on the euro and expects it to end the year at $1.27.
The euro was flat at $1.3357.
The dollar rose broadly on Thursday as it tracked gains in
U.S. Treasury yields, with the Fed minutes viewed as supportive
after they little to alter expectations it could start trimming
its bond purchases as early as September.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies at 81.433, not far from the one-week peak of 81.557
hit earlier in the session.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh two-year high of
2.936 percent on Thursday. Such a rise in yields can
increase the attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets.
"Regardless of the fact that this is tapering, not ending
QE, the shift in the focus of monetary policy is likely to
support the dollar, in our view," said Marshall Gittler, head of
global FX strategy at IronFX adding that markets believe "each
day of tapering is a day closer to the Fed raising rates."
"Over the long term this should mean higher U.S. real
interest rates, which should support the dollar."
The dollar was up 0.8 percent against the yen at
98.43 yen.
The spread between U.S. ten-year Treasury yields
and equivalent Japanese (JGB) yields stood at highs
last seen in April 2011, favouring the dollar over the yen.
The Fed's $85 billion per month worth of bond purchases
helped spur inflows into emerging markets. Expectations that the
central bank might soon start withdrawing some of this money
have hurt emerging currencies and risk appetite.
This could increase the appeal of perceived safe-haven
currencies such as the yen.
"There is the flight-to-quality type of yen buying on the
one hand, but there is also dollar-buying on the back of rising
U.S. yields," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.