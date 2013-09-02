FOREX-Dollar near one-month high vs yen on waning risk aversion

* EZ and China factory PMI also helps support risk sentiment
* Mkt focus on U.S. jobs report, ECB, BoE decisions this
week
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 2 The dollar traded near a
one-month high against the yen on Monday as improving sentiment
on global growth and waning expectations of an imminent military
strike on Syria reduced demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
The dollar was up 1.0 percent at 99.12 yen, having
earlier hit 99.435 yen, which was its highest since Aug. 2. The
euro rose 1.0 percent to 131.00 yen.
The yen, which tends to benefit from market turmoil, was
recently buoyed by escalating tensions over Syria and
speculation that the Federal Reserve could begin scaling back
monetary stimulus.
But the delay in the possible strike against Syria after
U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek congressional
approval, thus opening the risk that Congress will not support
such action, has reduced market tension and demand for the
safety of the yen.
Added to that, data showing that factories in China and
Europe had experienced robust growth pointed to a recovery in
the global economy and helped boost market sentiment.
"We see an improvement in investor risk sentiment on Syria.
Also the China PMI data is a key driver as it is helping ease
investor pessimism over the China growth outlook," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
"All this is encouraging some renewed risk seeking behaviour
by investors this week," he said adding that he expected the
dollar to test the 100-yen level in coming sessions.
Strategists said the yen was also weighed down by Japan's
decision last week to hike sales tax after members of a special
advisory board said such a move would not hurt the economy if
coupled with other stimulus.
"Backing of the sales tax paves the way for a continuous
easing of monetary policy by the Bank of Japan. This is hurting
the yen," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at
Danske Bank.
The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed
currency speculators had increased their bets in favour of the
dollar and were bullish on the euro.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3204 against the
buoyant dollar.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day but
analysts said currency moves later were likely to be dictated by
a barrage of economic data this week, including Friday's U.S.
jobs report. Before that, the European Central Bank and the Bank
of England hold policy meetings.
Strategists said the U.S. non-farm payrolls figure would be
watched closely for whether it will support expectations that
the Fed will pare back its stimulus in September.
"There would be a lot of focus on the labour market report.
It is likely to be dollar positive as we expect a decent number
and that will clear the way for Fed tapering at the September
meeting," Danske Bank's Rasmussen said.