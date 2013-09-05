FOREX-Dollar stays near 6-week high as crucial jobs report nears

* Dollar near 6-week high vs other major currencies
* ECB decision in focus, euro could fall further
* Dollar/yen hits 100 level, BoJ stays on hold
* BoE could talk down rate hike expectations
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 5 The dollar held near a six-week
high on Thursday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could seal
the case for a reduction in U.S. stimulus this month, and was
unfazed by a slew of major central bank meetings elsewhere.
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 82.383, not
far from a six-week high of 82.516 hit on Tuesday.
The U.S. currency was also just above 100 yen,
marking a six-week peak for the currency pair. Traders said the
yen suffered as investors unwound their safe-haven buying
spurred by concerns over a U.S. plan to attack Syria, while
moving little after the Bank of Japan maintained its policy as
expected.
The euro failed to gain support from data showing euro zone
businesses had their best month in over two years in August,
because investors expect the European Central Bank on Thursday
to stick to its line that interest rates will stay low to
support the euro zone's fragile recovery.
The single currency was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3172
, not far from a six-week low of $1.3138, hit on Tuesday.
"Even though we have seen euro zone data picking up, I don't
think it is sufficient to warrant any shift in the ECB's
stance," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho
Corporate Bank.
"So I do expect them to reiterate stimulus and maintain an
accommodative stance to prop the euro zone economy up and this
would weigh on the euro."
The ECB rate decision is due at 1145 GMT, after which the
central bank's president, Mario Draghi, will hold a press
conference at 1230 GMT.
The Bank of England also wraps up a policy meeting on
Thursday, with some analysts expecting it to talk down markets
pricing in a rate hike earlier than its own forward guidance,
which could weigh on sterling.
The pound was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5596.
The main focus this week, however, will be on the U.S.
government employment report, due out on Friday.
If that data confirms a continued recovery in the U.S. job
market, it will be seen as sufficient to ensure that the Federal
Reserve decides to start reducing its bond-buying programme at
its Sept. 17-18 meeting.
Expectations that the Fed will be the first to hike rates
among major central banks have underpinned the dollar.
"The dollar is on a rising trend. If the two-year bond yield
rose further, say to above 0.5 percent, that could spur more
dollar buying," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
The two-year U.S. debt yield hit a two-year high of 0.4860
percent on Thursday, widening the dollar's yield
advantage over other currencies.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 100.0 yen, its
highest since July 25. The greenback has seen three straight
days of gains versus the yen, which traders say was partly due
to unwinding of safe-haven buying on concerns over Syria.
"It seems like the market is tentatively concluding that any
military action may not last that long and its impact on the
world economy will be limited. The market is coming back to
business as usual," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at
State Street Global Markets.