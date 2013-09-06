FOREX-Dollar holds near recent highs, upbeat jobs data to help

* Solid U.S. job data to cement case for a cut in Fed's
stimulus
* Euro soft after Draghi dovish on ECB monetary policy
* Yen recovers from 6-week low on Japanese exporters buying
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 6 The dollar hovered near a
seven-week high against the euro on Friday as solid U.S. data
fanned expectations of an upbeat jobs report which could pave
the way for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding monetary
stimulus this month.
In contrast, the euro was struggling not just against the
dollar but against the yen and the British pound
after the head of the European Central Bank said the
bank was ready to cut official interest rates and inject more
funds into the banking sector to keep market rates low.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its
highest since May 2011, at 0.5217 percent, and the gap over
similar dated German bonds widened to its highest since late
July. The dollar index has a good correlation with the
two-year U.S. yield.
Other U.S. yields have also been rising steadily, aiding the
dollar. The 10-year benchmark yield touched 3
percent on Thursday, its highest in more than two years.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for August are due at 1230 GMT.
They are expected to show employers added 180,000 jobs in
August, and a higher figure would cement the case for the Fed to
start withdrawing stimulus later this month.
The euro traded flat at $1.3123, near Thursday's
seven-week low of $1.3110 with traders citing a reported option
barrier at $1.3100. The dollar index was at 82.524, not far from
a recent seven-week peak of 82.671.
"A strong U.S. jobs report, say 200,000 or more, in our view
will drive U.S. yields higher and support the dollar," said
Bernd Berg, global currency analyst at Credit Suisse. "While it
will head higher against the euro, we think the impact will be
felt more in the dollar/yen."
He expected dollar to rise past 100 yen if the data beats
expectations. Rising U.S. yields would be expected to lure more
Japanese investors into higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries.
FED FALLOUT
The prospect of the Fed withdrawing some of the flood of
cheap dollars which has benefitted emerging markets since 2009
has prompted a round of soul-searching and policy discussions
among leading developing nations.
More gains for the dollar could spell trouble for more
exposed currencies like the Indian rupee or Turkish lira.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a six-week high of 100.24
yen in early Asian trade before cautious Japanese
exporters took that opportunity to convert dollars to yen just
in case the U.S. payrolls data disappoints. The dollar was last
trading 0.4 percent lower at 99.70 yen.
One factor that could act against the dollar and in favour
of the yen is a possible fall in Japanese shares if Tokyo is not
selected by the International Olympic Committee this weekend to
host the 2020 Summer Games. That might see Japanese funds shift
more cash into bonds and safe havens like the yen.
The near term focus, though, was on the U.S. jobs data and a
slew of recent data has bolstered the case for a strong number.
"We expect the Fed to start tapering its stimulus unless
today's payrolls report is exceptionally weak," said Shin
Kadota, FX strategist at Barclays.