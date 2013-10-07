CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar struggles as U.S. budget standoff persists

(Removes reference to CFTC data which cited previous week's
* Boehner's uncompromising comments raise U.S. debt default
fears
* Dollar index stuck close to 8-month low
* Safe-haven yen hits 5-week high vs dollar, Swiss franc up
0.4 pct
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 7 The dollar traded near an
eight-month low against a basket of currencies, falling against
perceived safe havens for investors like the yen and Swiss franc
as a U.S. budget impasse showed no sign of breaking.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner said on Sunday there
was "no way" Republican lawmakers would agree to a measure to
raise the debt ceiling unless it includes conditions to rein in
deficit spending.
His comments added to concerns that the U.S. Congress and
President Barack Obama could fail to reach a deal on raising the
ceiling by Oct. 17, when the Treasury has estimated it will have
effectively run out of cash.
Financial investors have refrained from selling the dollar
heavily through a week of political paralysis in Washington,
trusting that a last minute resolution would still be found to
avoid the bigger problems a default would bring.
The currency's status as a refuge for investors has also
been undermined by expectations that any damage done to the U.S.
economy would be countered by the Federal Reserve sticking with
stimulus for longer.
By 0800 GMT on Monday, the dollar index was
down just 0.1 percent at 79.977, not far from eight-month low of
79.627 hit on Thursday.
"There is a great deal of uncertainty over the fiscal
situation in the U.S. and it looks unlikely to be resolved any
time soon," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
"The longer the delay goes on, the greater the potential for
the dollar to weaken further, particularly against the yen.
Dollar/yen has the greatest downside potential in the near term
given that the market is still heavily short the yen."
The greenback was down 0.5 percent against the yen at
96.95 yen, having earlier fallen to a five week low of 96.88
yen. The pair's 200-day moving average, at 96.68 on Monday, is
cited as a key support level.
Reported option expiries at 96.50 yen, 96.75 yen, 97.10 yen
would keep the pair close to its current level.
Osamu Takashima, chief FX strategist at Citigroup Global
Market Japan said if the U.S. situation doesn't improve, markets
may focus on the risk of a U.S. debt default and consider
"unwinding of yen short positions... the yen is likely to rise."
"If the dollar falls to around 95 yen, under-hedged Japanese
exporters may try to sell the dollar, further accelerating the
dollar's fall."
The dollar also lost 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc
to 0.9038 francs, slipping towards a 19-month low of
0.89675 set on Thursday.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent and was last at $1.3572
, not far from Thursday's eight-month high of $1.36465
against the broadly weak dollar.
Although most investors still expect an eleventh-hour deal
to raise the debt ceiling and avert a historic debt default, the
standoff has already led to a partial government shutdown and
has raised concerns that the still fragile U.S. economic
recovery is now in jeopardy of being derailed.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO)