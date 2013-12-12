FOREX-Swedish crown drops to 1-1/2 year low vs firm euro

* Euro near 2013 peak against dollar, 5-year peak vs yen
* Swedish crown off as Riksbank cut seen certain after data
* Swiss franc recovers to hit 7-month high vs euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 12 Sweden's crown fell to a 1-1/2
year low against the euro on Thursday after data bolstered the
case for a rate cut there and with the single currency supported
by higher money market rates and year-end repatriation by banks.
Against the dollar, the euro was steady at $1.3785,
having hit a six-week high of $1.3811 on Wednesday. It has
gained nearly 4 percent since Nov. 11 and is close to its 2013
peak of $1.3833. The euro was up 0.3 percent at 141.60 yen and
close to a five-year peak of 142.19 yen
The Swedish crown fell to its lowest since May 2012 at
9.0749 crowns per euro after inflation data showed falling price
pressures with jobless numbers also painting a grim picture
about the Swedish economy.
"The market is extrapolating the data will see some action
from the Riksbank next week. This is driving down the crown,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World
Markets.
While more investors priced in a chance of a rate cut by the
Riksbank, the euro was supported by rising short-term market
rates, with inter-bank lending rates hitting near 16-month
highs. They rose as prospects of near-term action from the
European Central Bank to ease the crunch receded.
"The euro's rise towards two-year highs against the dollar
is probably the path of least resistance," added Stretch. "There
is nothing fundamental but year-end liquidity squeeze. Unless
short term rates ease, we will see the euro remain bid."
Excess cash in the euro money market usually dwindles as
year-end nears as banks refrain from lending to each other.
European banks repatriating funds to shore up capital before an
ECB asset quality review, to be based on balance sheets at the
end of 2013 is also supporting the euro.
Highlighting this demand, 3-month eurodollar cross currency
basis swaps have turned positive this week for
the first time since 2008. In other words, euro zone banks are
paying a premium to buy euros in exchange for dollars.
The euro showed little reaction to a drop in industrial
production in the euro zone for October and ECB President Mario
Draghi's comments on inflation and growth.
SWISS FRANC COOL TO SNB
The Swiss franc rose against the euro and the dollar, helped
by year-end flows into safe-haven Switzerland. It shrugged off
comments from the Swiss National Bank, which reiterated its
commitment to the euro/franc peg of 1.20 euros.
The euro fell to a seven-month low of 1.2201 francs
on EBS while the dollar edged towards a recent
two-year low against the franc.
"Investors are concerned about the impact on risk appetite
of Fed tapering and this could underpin the Swiss franc," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"Also, given the recent increase in disinflationary
pressures in the euro zone, it seems likely that ECB interest
rates will also remain at rock bottom for longer. This indicates
that there is less reason for euro/Swiss to appreciate soon."
The dollar got little help from news that Congress has
reached a bipartisan budget deal, seen as a potential hurdle for
the Federal Reserve to taper its bond-buying programme.
It was flat on a basket of currencies at 79.914.