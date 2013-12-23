FOREX-Dollar drops in thin trade, but Fed taper offers support

* Major currencies in holding pattern
* Christmas holiday keeps markets subdued
* Dollar off multi-year highs vs yen
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 23 The dollar fell on Monday as some
positioned for a soft U.S. inflation reading, though with the
Federal Reserve starting to withdraw some of its huge monetary
stimulus, the currency's losses were limited.
Major currencies were in a holding pattern amid thin
liquidity due to a holiday in Japan, while for most of Europe it
was the last full trading session before a Christmas break. That
left many investors and speculators to square positions and trim
long dollar positions before the year-end.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 103.77 yen, easing
back from a five-year peak of 104.64 hit on Friday. Volumes in
the pair were 70 percent below their one-month average,
according to Reuters Matching data.
The euro was slightly higher at $1.3695, having
climbed off a two-week trough of $1.3625 on Friday. Against the
yen, the common currency stalled at 142.15, off a
five-year high of 142.90.
"While the potential for speculative dollar/yen profit
taking remains substantial given yet another new high, the
underlying trend of yen weakness should persist into the new
year," said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit
Agricole.
"Our expectations for dollar buying in early 2014,
complementing yen selling pressure should resume and see
dollar/yen move higher towards our 106 yen end-March forecast."
Data on Friday supported the Fed's decision to start
withdrawing stimulus, with revised figures showing the world's
biggest economy grew at its fastest pace in almost two years in
the third quarter.
U.S. data due for release this week include personal income
and spending on Monday and durable goods on Tuesday.
The core personal consumption and expenditure (PCE) rate is
expected to show rather muted price pressures in the United
States, a factor that could weigh on the dollar, analysts said.
"Further downward inflation surprises in the year ahead may
delay QE tapering, weighing upon the dollar," Lee Hardman,
currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, said in a note.
But any drop in the dollar is likely to be temporary.
Part of the reason why the dollar will be sought-after is
because short-dated Treasury yields are still moving
higher, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve would
continue to trim its bond-buying programme in coming months.
The 10-year Treasury yields also rose and if
forthcoming activity out of the United States continued to
outperform, rate differentials are likely to move in favour of
the dollar, analysts said.