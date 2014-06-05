FOREX-Euro hovers near 4-month lows as ECB looms

(Recasts, adds options details, fresh quotes)
* Euro drifting around $1.3600, near four-month trough
* ECB expected to ease policy at meeting
* Overnight euro/dollar implied vols surge to over 20
percent
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 5 The euro languished near
four-month lows on Thursday as investors wait to see how
aggressive the European Central Bank will be in loosening
monetary policy to tackle the threat of disinflation.
The bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 10-15
basis points, sending the deposit rate into negative territory
for the first time and injecting liquidity into the banking
system. The market also thinks it will offer longer-term loans
in a bid to boost lending, without launching large-scale asset
purchases as the Bank of Japan has done.
Many see that as the first step towards quantitative easing
by the ECB, prompting speculators and investors to build up
large bets against the euro. Traders said if the ECB falls short
of expectations, it could see the euro bounce.
The ECB will announce its rate decision at 1145 GMT and
President Mario Draghi will give a news conference at 1230 GMT.
The euro was steady on the day at $1.3600, not far
from a four-month trough of $1.35855 plumbed on Tuesday on
trading platform EBS. It has shed almost 3 percent from highs
near $1.4000 after Draghi on May 8 prepared the market for
possible policy action at the June review.
"Investors could cut some of their euro shorts helping
euro/dollar higher toward $1.3700 if the ECB delivers but does
not exceed market expectations," said Valentin Marinov, currency
strategist at Citi.
"We think that there is scope for greater dovish surprises
in the form of long-term refinancing operations as well as
indications that QE will be on the cards soon, which could keep
euro under pressure in the aftermath of the meeting."
Reflecting the nervousness over ECB action or lack thereof,
overnight euro/dollar implied vols jumped to 21.85 percent from
around 4.6 percent at the start of the week. The
one-month implied euro/dollar volatilities - a gauge
of how sharp swings are likely to be - continued to stay near
four-month highs, trading at 6.95 percent on Thursday.
"Given market pricing and high expectations for ECB action,
the risks of near-term disappointment are not inconsequential,"
Marvin Barth, strategist at Barclays wrote in a note.
Still, Morgan Stanley analysts reckon the imposition of
negative rates could lead to an exodus from euro zone money
markets. They expect U.S. money market funds, who have holdings
of around 350 billion euros in the euro zone, to liquidate some
of their holdings, putting downward pressure on the euro.
RATE DIFFERENTIALS FAVOUR DOLLAR
Expectations of ECB action have helped drive German bond
yields lower, giving the dollar a bigger rate advantage. U.S.
two-year Treasuries now offer the biggest premium
over their German counterparts in almost seven years.
With the common currency on the back foot, the dollar index
held near a four-month peak set earlier in the week. It was last
at 80.624.
U.S. data was mixed on Wednesday but still supported views
the world's biggest economy is recovering from a weather-induced
slowdown early in the year.
Institute for Supply Management data showed faster services
sector growth while payrolls processor ADP data showed companies
hired far fewer workers than expected in May, raising the risk
of disappointing payrolls data on Friday.
The yen, meanwhile, appeared to be stabilising after falling
in the past few sessions. The dollar eased 0.2 percent to about
102.55 yen, down slightly from a one-month high of 102.80
yen set on Wednesday.
News this week that Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
has agreed to buy U.S. peer Protective Life for
$5.7 billion in the largest acquisition by a Japanese insurer,
also held the attention of traders.
