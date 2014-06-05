RPT-FOREX-Euro falls to 4-mth low on ECB rate cut, eyes more easing

(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)
* Euro hits four-month trough after ECB decision
* ECB expected to announce more easing measures at 1230 GMT
* Overnight euro/dlr implied vols surge to over 20 percent
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 5 The euro fell to a four-month low
against the dollar after the European Central Bank cut interest
rates, as expected, and said it would announce further policy
easing measures to tackle the threat of disinflation.
The ECB cut the deposit rate to -0.10 percent, the main
refinancing rate to 0.15 percent, and the marginal lending rate
- or emergency borrowing rate - to 0.40 percent. Markets now
turn their attention to ECB President Mario Draghi's press
conference at 1230 GMT.
The ECB was widely expected to cut interest rates by 10-15
basis points, sending the deposit rate into negative territory
for the first time and injecting liquidity into the banking
system. The market is also expecting the ECB to offer
longer-term loans in a bid to boost lending, without launching
large-scale asset purchases as the Bank of Japan has done.
Many see that as the first step towards quantitative easing
by the ECB, prompting speculators and investors to build up
large bets against the euro. Traders said if the ECB falls short
of expectations, the euro could bounce.
"After those rate cut decisions, the market is anticipating
further measures like stopping its sterilisation programme which
will inject liquidity. Investors are also expecting it to
announce asset purchases," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist
at Societe Generale.
"What will keep the euro down is an asset purchase
programme."
The euro fell to $1.3557, its lowest level since
early February, on trading platform EBS. It has shed 3.1 percent
from highs near $1.4000 after Draghi on May 8 prepared the
market for possible policy action at the June review.
Reflecting the nervousness over ECB action or lack thereof,
overnight euro/dollar implied vols jumped to 22.30 percent from
around 4.6 percent at the start of the week. The
one-month implied euro/dollar volatilities - a gauge
of how sharp swings are likely to be - held near four-month
highs, trading at 6.75 percent on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley analysts reckon the imposition of negative
rates could lead to an exodus from euro zone money markets. They
expect U.S. money market funds, who have holdings of around 350
billion euros in the euro zone, to liquidate some of their
holdings, putting downward pressure on the euro.
RATE DIFFERENTIALS FAVOUR DOLLAR
Expectations of ECB action have driven German bond yields
lower, giving the dollar a bigger rate advantage. U.S. two-year
Treasuries now offer the biggest premium over their
German counterparts in almost seven years.
The dollar index hit a four-month high of 80.786.
The yen, meanwhile, appeared to be stabilising after falling
in the past few sessions. The dollar eased 0.2 percent to about
102.55 yen, down slightly from a one-month high of 102.80
yen set on Wednesday. The euro was down 0.4 percent at 139.10
yen.
News this week that Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
has agreed to buy U.S. peer Protective Life for
$5.7 billion, in the largest acquisition by a Japanese insurer,
also held the attention of traders.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson/Ruth Pitchford)