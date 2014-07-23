FOREX-Euro drops vs dollar, pound on worry over Russia sanctions hit

* Euro falls against dollar, sterling, yen
* EU threatens Russia with harsher sanctions
* Sanctions seen hitting fragile euro zone growth
* BoE minutes fail to boost rate hike expectations
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 23 The euro hit an eight-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday as worries over tougher
sanctions on Russia and their potential impact on fragile euro
zone growth drove investors away from the single currency.
Harsher steps could be a particular hit to euro zone
powerhouse Germany given its strong trade links with Russia.
The European Union (EU) on Tuesday threatened Russia with
additional penalties over Ukraine following the downing of a
Malaysian airliner last week. Foreign ministers for the first
time raised the possibility of restricting Russia's access to
European capital markets.
The euro touched $1.3455, its lowest since November
2013 and investors expected more losses in coming days. The
single currency was flat at 136.60 yen, having hit a
5-1/2-month low hit earlier in the day.
"There is quite broad-based pressure building on the euro
and there are a number of factors driving that. Europe is
directly exposed to Russia by trade - Germany in particular - so
sanctions could potentially have a negative impact on the euro,"
said Ian Stannard, a currency strategist at Morgan Stanley.
The euro hit a near two-year low against the British pound
of 78.69 pence before recovering to 79.07 pence, up
0.2 percent on the day, after Bank of England minutes failed to
boost expectations of an interest rate hike by year-end.
In fixed income markets, German government yields
fell close to record lows on concern over the
potential harm more sanctions on the EU's third-biggest trading
partner could cause to the euro zone.
European stocks rose as forecast-beating earning offset
sanctions worries. However, the Euro STOXX 50 index
of euro zone blue-chips is down 0.8 percent since the end of
June, compared with a 1.3 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500
.
Morgan Stanley's Stannard said comments overnight from
Chinese officials, suggesting there have been capital outflows
from China, would imply that Beijing's reserve accumulation is
slowing, reducing the need for the purchase of alternative
reserve currencies of which the euro has been a beneficiary.
Traders said it was significant that the euro had closed
below $1.35 on Tuesday for the first time this year, making the
currency appear technically weak. It could fall below reported
option barriers at $1.34 in the coming days if flash PMI and
German IFO data disappoint, they said.
DOLLAR STRENGTH
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was steady on the day at 80.747,
not far from a Tuesday high of 80.837 touched on expectations
that higher U.S. interest rates are on the horizon.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. inflation was 0.3 percent in
June, in line with forecasts, though core inflation, excluding
food and energy prices, undershot expectations.
However, markets still expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to
continue tapering its bond purchase programme and then raise
interest rates in the latter half of 2015, in contrast with the
European Central Bank which cut rates last month and has kept
the door open to a large-scale asset purchase programme.
"Euro/dollar downside movement is mainly driven by the
divergence in the economic growth of the two areas and the
consequent different monetary policies," said Francesco Scotto,
a portfolio manager at RTFX Fund Management.
"With the business confidence in Germany pointing south and
the IMF's warning on the weak economic recovery in the euro
zone, we should not be surprised by this movement."
The Australian dollar rose over half a percent to $0.9448
after higher-than-expected data on June underlying
inflation dented expectations of future rate cuts.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)