FOREX-Dollar climbs with Fed policy language under intense scrutiny

* BOJ's easy stance keeps pressure on yen as bill yields turn negative

* WSJ reports Fed may not sound as hawkish as markets expect

* Sterling inches up ahead of Scotland vote, implied vols jump

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 17 The dollar climbed against most major currencies on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's latest guidance on U.S. interest rates, with many expecting it to discuss steps towards the normalisation of its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Fed's Open Market Committee (FOMC) will conclude its regular two-day policy meeting later in the session and is likely to discuss the timing of its first rate hike. Policymakers will also release fresh economic and interest-rate projections, extending their forecasts through 2017.

The dollar came under pressure late on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. central bank may keep the words "considerable time" in its policy statement, which would disappoint dollar bulls hoping for a more hawkish statement.

Markets have been bracing for the Fed to drop its promise to keep rates near zero for such a period after ending its bond-buying programme. Fed officials have said they do not expect to raise rates until 2015, but recently strong U.S. economic data has led some of them to acknowledge they may need to act sooner than they previously thought.

The committee may also alter its depiction of the labour market to suggest further progress towards its goal of full employment.

"There has been some scaling back of expectations, but we are still bullish about the dollar going into the FOMC," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "We expect the Fed to start raising rates from next year onwards and there will be changes to outlook to growth, inflation the dots for interest rate changes."

In contrast to the Fed, the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary stance and could even take additional steps, notwithstanding signs that it could be reaching the limits of its power to reflate the economy. This month, Japan's central bank bought bills at negative yields, essentially paying banks for the privilege of lending them cash.

Against the yen, the dollar added about 0.15 percent on the day to 107.25 yen, moving back towards a six-year peak of 107.39 set last Friday after dropping as low as 106.81 yen overnight. The euro slipped to $1.2955 after climbing to a near two-week high just shy of $1.3000 on Tuesday.

STERLING RISES

A notable mover was the Australian dollar, which rallied nearly 1 percent to a high of $0.9112 on Tuesday, a turnaround from its 4-percent slide in the past week. On Wednesday, it gave back about 0.2 percent to trade at $0.9075.

The Aussie was helped by media reports that China's central bank is providing 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity to the country's top five banks through standing lending facilities.

Australia's currency is often used as a liquid proxy for China plays, as the two countries are major trading partners.

Meanwhile, sterling inched up to $1.6295, a day ahead of the Scottish referendum and staying well above a 10-month low of $1.6051 struck last week. It has bounced from those lows after most polls showed those intending to vote to stay in the union were slightly ahead. Nevertheless, the vote was too close to call, leading to a jump in overnight implied volatility, a gauge of how sharp currency swings will be, to 18.6 percent.

The euro was down 0.15 percent at 79.50 pence, with traders now awaiting the minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting and UK wages data. At the last policy meeting, two policymakers voted for rates to lifted.

"As such it will be about today's BoE minutes and FOMC announcement. When it comes to the referendum we expect a positive outcome. From that angle we believe buying sterling dips against the euro offers good risk reward," Credit Agricole said in a note. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)