FOREX-Dollar scales 6-year peak versus yen, euro's woes deepen

* Dollar stays firm, euro under $1.26
* Dollar/yen pokes above 110 threshold, first since 2008
* Investors position for good U.S. data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 1 The dollar rose above 110 yen for
the first time in six years and held near a two-year peak
against the euro on Wednesday as investors added to bets that
U.S. economic data will lead the Federal Reserve to tighten
monetary policy.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars suffered as oil and copper prices
remained under pressure, with the Aussie hit particularly hard
after weaker-than-expected retail sales data.
The dollar was up 0.25 percent at 109.90, having
risen past 110 yen during Asian trade. It eased from a high of
110.09 yen on profit taking, but most traders said the outlook
for the dollar remained bullish.
"The yen remains under pressure," said Esther Reichelt,
currency strategist at Commerzbank. "Good U.S. data might lead
to a serious test of the technically important resistance at
110.67 yen, which was the August 2008 high."
Better-than-expected U.S. data, especially labour market
numbers and manufacturing activity, could fan speculation of an
early interest rate rise by the Fed.
"Friday's non-farm payrolls will be key, as it could raise
rate hike expectations another notch," said Shinichiro Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.
The market barely reacted to a comment by a Japanese
government spokesman who said the weak yen needed to be
monitored, but traders remained on guard in case authorities'
warnings becomes louder.
The dollar also rose against the euro, given fresh evidence
of a slowdown in euro zone inflation.
That fed the view that monetary policies in Europe and the
United States are on diverging paths. While the Fed is expected
to tighten at some point, there is a growing view that the
European Central Bank will need to implement a full-blown policy
of government bond-buying to fend off the threat of deflation.
Many believe the U.S. economy is on a recovery path that
will allow the Fed to raise interest rates well before the ECB
and Bank of Japan.
The euro languished near a fresh two-year trough, having
come under pressure after data showed euro zone annual inflation
cooled to 0.3 percent in September from 0.4 percent,
intensifying the case for the ECB to offer more stimulus,
including quantitative easing.
The common currency fell as far as $1.2571 on Tuesday
and was last trading at $1.2595, down 0.3 percent. The euro lost
nearly 4 percent in September - its biggest decline in over two
years - and the latest manufacturing activity reports from the
euro zone did little to offer the euro any support.
Analysts said the soft inflation data and subdued
manufacturing activity from the euro zone would keep pressure on
the ECB to address the risk of deflation.
The ECB meets on Thursday to discuss monetary policy.
"With euro zone inflation hitting a cycle low and the core
reading at 0.7 percent, the risks of entering deflation in the
euro zone are building. Inflation expectations in Europe have
collapsed to levels previously seen in 2010 when euro/dollar was
trading around $1.20," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"The breach of the $1.26 level will certainly bring the 1.20
lows, last seen in 2012, back into focus."
Despite overall bearishness, the euro managed to gain
against the Swiss franc, rebounding from a low of
1.2054 on worries that the Swiss National Bank could intervene
to weaken the franc. The euro was last trading at 1.2072 francs,
up 0.1 percent on the day.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)