FOREX-Dollar rallies before U.S. jobs data, index set for 12th week of gains

* Dollar/yen rebounds on bargain hunting before U.S. jobs
data
* Further upside for dollar seen if jobs data proves firm
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 3 The dollar rebounded against the
yen on Friday, lifted by bargain hunting before U.S. jobs data
and leaving the index on track for its 12th week of gains, a
feat not seen in four decades.
The dollar index moved in sync with U.S. Treasury yields
, which edged up in anticipation of a good jobs
number. The index which measures the dollar against a basket of
major currencies, has risen 7.7 percent last quarter and its
continued surge highlighted how bullish investors were about the
dollar's prospects.
The September non-farm payrolls data is due at 1230 GMT and
a robust number could further fuel expectations of an early
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. According to a
Reuters poll of economists, non-farm payrolls are seen coming in
at 215,000, a big jump from August.
The dollar index was up 0.45 percent at 85.984, not
far from a four-year high of 86.218 struck on Sept 30. The
succession of weekly gains is the longest since the start of
fully-floating exchange rates in the early 1970s, Reuters data
shows.
"The dollar index is headed for 12 straight weeks of gains
which is unprecedented. It has to overcome the non-farm payrolls
data to close higher, but generally speaking the building blocks
for a further dollar rally are in place," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
While CIBC's forecasts for jobs growth in September are
below consensus, Stretch expects an upward revision to August
numbers which would still leave the U.S. labour market adding
jobs at a fairly brisk pace. A robust jobs number would bolster
expectations that monetary policies between the U.S. and its
counterparts in Japan and Europe are set to diverge.
Both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank are
pursuing ultra-loose monetary policy to stave off deflation and
encourage growth, while the Fed's asset purchase programme is
set to end this month.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 108.96 yen, coming off
the week's trough of 108.01 hit on Thursday, but still some
distance from the six-year peak of 110.09 struck on Wednesday.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the yen's
weakening is positive as long as it reflects the actual state of
the economy.
EURO BEARS DISAPPOINTED
The dollar's upswing saw the euro shed 0.4 percent to trade
at $1.2620. The single currency was also weighed down by
weaker-than-expected services data from the euro zone.
Still, it has recovered from a two-year low of $1.2571
struck earlier this week, helped mainly by a bout of short
covering after ECB chief Mario Draghi on Thursday gave no
indication the bank is planning an imminent stimulus programme
involving buying of government bonds.
Traders said along with the ECB's unwillingness to announce
a specific target for its purchases of secured debt and bundled
loans, Thursday's actions raised questions about whether the
current programmes are sufficient to expand the ECB's balance
sheet at a faster pace and drive down the currency.
"The euro's rebound did not look convincing even as Draghi
did not sound as dovish as expected. The fundamentals remain
unchanged - the ECB is seen being forced to adopt QE
(quantitative easing) down the road, while the Fed appears
poised to hike rates if conditions allow," said Junichi
Ishikawa, a market strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
(additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Susan
Thomas and Toby Chopra)