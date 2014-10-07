FOREX -Yen hits one-month high vs struggling euro as German data hurts

* Japan PM Abe: weaker yen can burden households, small
firms
* BOJ's Kuroda shows no urgency to ease policy further
* Euro back under pressure after weak German data
against the euro on Tuesday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe spoke about the disadvantages of a weaker currency and data
showed a huge fall in German industrial output.
Speaking in parliament in Tokyo, Abe said a weaker yen
burdens households and small firms by pushing up their fuel
costs.
The yen also got support from Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda, who told a news conference there was no need to
adjust monetary policy if the bank's inflation goal of 2 percent
can be met in the middle of the financial year starting next
April.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to 136.76 yen, its
lowest since early September. The single currency's losses were
more pronounced against the yen, than the dollar.
The dollar fell 0.1 percent to 108.70 yen, retreating
from an intraday high of 109.25 yen and pulling away from a
six-year high of 110.09 yen set last Wednesday ahead of Friday's
robust U.S. jobs data.
"Kuroda's comments suggest the BoJ is unlikely to ease
policy anytime soon. So we are seeing some profit taking in long
dollar/short yen positions," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura.
"We are seeing quite a few politicians talking against the
yen's recent weakness but we do not expect them to do much other
than perhaps announce fiscal measures to soften the blow."
Abe told parliament a weaker yen would help exporters but
hurt importers of raw materials, including almost all Japan's
energy needs. He has faced criticism in parliament over the
slide in the currency as the central bank pumps out yen in a bid
to stimulate inflation.
Since coming to power in December 2012, Abe has overseen
massive fiscal and monetary stimulus policies to revive the
stagnant economy.
The Bank of Japan left its policy unchanged as expected on
Tuesday. It maintained its huge asset-buying programme but
offered a bleaker view on factory output, following signs that
the world's third-largest economy was hit harder than expected
by a sales tax hike in April.
POOR GERMAN DATA
The single currency came under pressure after German data
showed a 4.0 percent month-on-month drop in industrial output,
far below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.5
percent fall and well short even of the lowest forecast. It was
the biggest drop since January 2009.
"The German figure fell by more than expected.... adding
more evidence to the slowdown in what's supposed to be the
engine of growth in Europe," said Marshall Gittler, head of
global FX strategy at IronFX Global.
As a result, German bond yields slid to near record lows
with expectations of further monetary stimulus very much alive.
The euro fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.2588
, giving back some of the gains it made on Monday when the
euro rose 1.1 percent. The euro hit a two-year low of $1.2500 on
Friday.
The euro also fell against the Swiss franc,
pulling away from two-month high of 1.2140 francs. It was last
trading at 1.2110, down 0.15 percent on the day.
The franc's rise came despite data showing the Swiss economy
grappling with the threat of deflation, which may draw some kind
of reaction from the Swiss National Bank.
"The unwanted easing in inflation will surely give the SNB
more motivation to act and clearly the market is pricing in
further SNB intervention," said Peter Rosenstreich, analyst at
Swissquote.
