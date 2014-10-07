FOREX -Yen hits one-month high vs struggling euro as German data hurts

* Japan PM Abe: weaker yen can burden households, small firms

* BOJ's Kuroda shows no urgency to ease policy further

* Euro back under pressure after weak German data (Updates prices, adds comments, details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 7 The yen hit a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke about the disadvantages of a weaker currency and data showed a huge fall in German industrial output.

Speaking in parliament in Tokyo, Abe said a weaker yen burdens households and small firms by pushing up their fuel costs.

The yen also got support from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who told a news conference there was no need to adjust monetary policy if the bank's inflation goal of 2 percent can be met in the middle of the financial year starting next April.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to 136.76 yen, its lowest since early September. The single currency's losses were more pronounced against the yen, than the dollar.

The dollar fell 0.1 percent to 108.70 yen, retreating from an intraday high of 109.25 yen and pulling away from a six-year high of 110.09 yen set last Wednesday ahead of Friday's robust U.S. jobs data.

"Kuroda's comments suggest the BoJ is unlikely to ease policy anytime soon. So we are seeing some profit taking in long dollar/short yen positions," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.

"We are seeing quite a few politicians talking against the yen's recent weakness but we do not expect them to do much other than perhaps announce fiscal measures to soften the blow."

Abe told parliament a weaker yen would help exporters but hurt importers of raw materials, including almost all Japan's energy needs. He has faced criticism in parliament over the slide in the currency as the central bank pumps out yen in a bid to stimulate inflation.

Since coming to power in December 2012, Abe has overseen massive fiscal and monetary stimulus policies to revive the stagnant economy.

The Bank of Japan left its policy unchanged as expected on Tuesday. It maintained its huge asset-buying programme but offered a bleaker view on factory output, following signs that the world's third-largest economy was hit harder than expected by a sales tax hike in April.

POOR GERMAN DATA

The single currency came under pressure after German data showed a 4.0 percent month-on-month drop in industrial output, far below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 percent fall and well short even of the lowest forecast. It was the biggest drop since January 2009.

"The German figure fell by more than expected.... adding more evidence to the slowdown in what's supposed to be the engine of growth in Europe," said Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX Global.

As a result, German bond yields slid to near record lows with expectations of further monetary stimulus very much alive.

The euro fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.2588 , giving back some of the gains it made on Monday when the euro rose 1.1 percent. The euro hit a two-year low of $1.2500 on Friday.

The euro also fell against the Swiss franc, pulling away from two-month high of 1.2140 francs. It was last trading at 1.2110, down 0.15 percent on the day.

The franc's rise came despite data showing the Swiss economy grappling with the threat of deflation, which may draw some kind of reaction from the Swiss National Bank.

"The unwanted easing in inflation will surely give the SNB more motivation to act and clearly the market is pricing in further SNB intervention," said Peter Rosenstreich, analyst at Swissquote. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Hugh Lawson)