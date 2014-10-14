FOREX-Dollar recovers after U.S. sell-off

* Dollar/yen hits 1-mth low before bouncing on
bargain-hunting
* Germany's ZEW index in focus amid global growth worries
* Swedish inflation, UK retail sales hit crown, sterling
(Recasts after start of European trade, changes dateline from
previous TOKYO)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 14 The dollar recovered its footing
in Europe on Tuesday after sinking to its lowest in a month
against the yen amid deepening worries over global growth and an
equities sell-off that is gathering pace.
A messy few days on markets - New York shares dived again on
Monday - have highlighted flaws in the arguments of those
lobbying for a significantly stronger dollar against the euro,
yen and other major currencies.
Treasury yields, whose rise has been an important driver of
the U.S. currency's meteoric gains since July, have fallen as
investors sought a safe haven for money pulled out of company
shares.
In contrast, concern that poor or non-existent growth will
worsen the debt problems of Italy and other southern European
states has raised yields and made government bonds there look
more attractive. The dollar index fell as much as 1 percent in
U.S. trading on Monday.
"It's a bit messy this morning, but to characterise it as
risk off would probably be the best way of putting it," said
Simon Derrick, head of strategy at Bank of New York Mellon in
London.
"Clearly there is downward pressure on yields in a lot of
places. The irony is that a lot of the bond spreads are moving
out in favour of the euro."
Initial moves in Europe were more positive for the dollar.
It was up 0.3 percent respectively 107.180 yen and
0.9521 Swiss francs, but still well down on levels
seen at the end of European trading a day earlier.
Against the euro, buyers coming in for the dollar pushed the
single currency half a percent lower. Dealers said large option
expiries would keep trade at around $1.27. The euro was worth
$1.2694 in early European deals.
POOR DATA
Sterling took another hit overnight from an unexpected fall
in the BRC indicator of retail sales, down 2.1 percent year on
year compared with expectations of a 1.0 percent rise.
Concern over growth has already driven back expectations for
a rise in UK interest rates well into next year. Some analysts
who only weeks ago were talking up a rise next month are now
admitting it may not come until the second half of next year.
Inflation numbers later on Tuesday are expected to show
another fall, further undermining the case for any tightening of
monetary conditions.
"We and the market consensus forecast UK inflation to drop
to 1.4 percent in September, likely supporting the market view
that the first BoE rate hike will not occur until August 2015,"
Barclays analysts said in a morning note.
"Despite softer inflation prints, we continue to see merits
in an earlier BoE rate hike."
Sweden's crown was another to suffer, falling 0.7 percent to
9.1374 per euro after inflation confounded expectations to sink
deeper into negative territory at -0.4 percent year-on-year.
(editing by John Stonestreet)