FOREX -Dollar firm near 4-1/2-year high before U.S. jobs test

By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 7 The dollar firmed to near a 4-1/2
year high against a basket of currencies on Friday, with its
near-term fortunes hinging on whether U.S. jobs data due later
in the day will endorse optimism about the U.S. economy.
Recent U.S. data has remained strong, especially labour
market indicators, suggesting that the unemployment rate is due
for a sharp decline. That would be likely to bolster views that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates
next year due to a steadily recovering economy, boosting the
dollar.
The dollar index touched a high of 88.174, its strongest
level since June 2010. It last traded at 88.05, slightly
higher on the day. It has gained almost 12 percent from a low
hit in May as the Fed wound up its policy of flooding the market
with cash last month.
The index could well rise above its 2010 peak of 88.708 if
the U.S nonfarm payrolls number points to solid recovery in the
job market. Economists expect gains of 231,000 in October.
"We are expecting a reading of 240,000 and anything above
that, in the region of 250,000 could send the dollar higher,"
said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at UBS, London.
Against the yen, which has come under pressure after the
Bank of Japan surprised markets by expanding its easing
programme a week ago, the dollar was steady at 115.20 yen
. It set a seven-year high of 115.52 yen on Thursday on
trading platform EBS.
After its sharp rally over the past week, the dollar might
retreat against the yen if payrolls turn out in line with or
below expectations, said Divya Devesh, FX strategist for
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"But I don't think there will be a big correction. People
are still going to be interested in buying on dips," Devesh
said.
OPTIONS SHOW MORE EURO WEAKNESS
The euro languished below $1.24, near two-year lows after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday renewed
a pledge to take necessary steps to support the euro zone
economy.
The euro was at $1.2390, having fallen to $1.2364,
its weakest since August 2012. In the currency derivatives
market, indicators were showing the euro on course for more
losses in the near term.
The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a gauge of how
sharp swings are likely to be, jumped to four-month highs of
8.65 percent. The one-month risk reversal - a gauge of
demand for options betting on more strength or weakness
-indicated a significant bias for euro weakness.
Draghi said the ECB aims to increase its balance sheet
towards March 2012 levels, when it topped 3 trillion euros - a
trillion higher than currently.
"The ECB's current (stimulus) programmes would not be enough
to achieve that balance sheet target. And considering downside
risks to prices, the ECB will likely start sovereign bond
quantitative easing," said Shin Kadota, chief FX strategist at
Barclays in Japan.
Draghi said ECB members all stand ready to take more policy
action if needed, shrugging off concerns over internal rifts on
starting such a programme.
