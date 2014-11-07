FOREX -Dollar firm near 4 1/2-year high, awaits U.S. jobs test

* Dollar not far from recent seven-year highs vs yen

* Euro near two-year low, one-month

* Euro/dollar implied vols jump

* ECB chief repeats balance sheet target, keeps QE on table

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 7 The dollar traded near 4 1/2-year high against a basket of currencies on Friday, with immediate future hinging on whether U.S. jobs data due later in the day will bolster optimism about the U.S. economy.

Recent U.S. data have remained strong, especially labour market indicators, suggesting the unemployment rate is due for a sharp decline. That would reinforce expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year, boosting the dollar.

The dollar index touched a high of 88.174, its strongest level since June 2010. It last traded at 88.004, steady on the day. It has gained almost 12 percent from its low in May as the Fed wound up its policy of flooding the market with cash last month.

The index could well rise above its 2010 peak of 88.708 if the U.S nonfarm payrolls number points to solid recovery in the job market. Economists expect gains of 231,000 in October.

"We are expecting a reading of 240,000, and anything above that, in the region of 250,000, could send the dollar higher," said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at UBS, London.

Against the yen, which has come under pressure after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by expanding its easing programme a week ago, the dollar was steady at 115.20 yen . It set a seven-year high of 115.52 yen on Thursday on trading platform EBS.

After its sharp rally over the past week, the dollar might retreat against the yen if payrolls turn out in line with or below expectations, said Divya Devesh, FX strategist for Standard Chartered Bank.

"But I don't think there will be a big correction. People are still going to be interested in buying on dips," she said.

OPTIONS SHOW MORE EURO WEAKNESS

The euro languished just below $1.24, near two-year lows, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday renewed a pledge to take the steps necessary to support the euro zone economy.

The euro was at $1.2395 after falling as low as $1.2364, its weakest since August 2012. In the currency derivatives market, indicators were showing the euro on course for more losses in the near term.

The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a gauge of how sharp swings are likely to be, jumped to 16-month highs of 8.75 percent. The one-month risk reversal - a gauge of demand for options betting on more strength or weakness -indicated a significant bias for euro weakness.

Draghi said the ECB aims to increase its balance sheet towards March 2012 levels, when it topped 3 trillion euros - a trillion euros higher than it is now.

"The ECB increased its dovish rhetoric, including a reference to its balance-sheet size in the bank's main statement, which suggests there is general agreement on the Governing Council for this emphasis. That will keep the euro under pressure, we believe," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Draghi said ECB members all stand ready to take more policy action if needed, shrugging off reports of internal rifts over starting such a programme. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by John Stonestreet, Larry King)