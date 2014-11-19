FOREX-Dollar firm, Fed minutes seen highlighting divergence with c.bank peers

* Yen hits 7-year low versus dollar, 6-year trough vs euro

* Sterling recovers from 14-month low vs dlr after BoE minutes

* Australian dollar hurt by drop in iron ore prices (Updates after BoE minutes)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 19 The dollar hit a seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve minutes that could shed more light on the divergence in monetary policy between the U.S. central bank and its major global peers.

The yen was on the defensive, falling to a six-year trough against the euro, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe postponed a sales tax hike in a move seen as supportive for stock markets but negative for the Japanese currency.

The dollar rose as high as 117.65 yen, its highest level since October 2007, and was last trading at 117.55 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day. The euro was up 0.7 percent at 147.515 yen, its highest since late 2008.

The yen reacted to the Bank of Japan keeping policy unchanged on Wednesday, as expected.

Focus now turns to the Federal Reserve, which will release minutes of its latest policy review. Traders expect it to sound relatively hawkish, which could lift the dollar index.

Petr Krpata, currency strategist at ING, said the minutes are likely to reiterate a hawkish tone as reflected in the Fed's statement after its October meeting. The statement after that meeting noted that the labour market was improving and inflation was not likely to stay subdued for long.

"Such a message will likely send U.S. rates and the dollar higher and increase expectations for a more material shift in the FOMC bias at the Dec. 19 meeting," Krpata said.

Meanwhile, the minutes from the Bank of England's November meeting showed a lack of cohesion among those voting to keep rates low for longer. Two of the nine-member committee supporting a rate hike also stuck to their guns despite a softening economic outlook.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.5680, recovering from a 14-month low of $1.5590 struck before the minutes.

"Sterling rose as there had been a minority expectation that the vote may have been 8-1," said Adam Cole, head of G10 FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The Australian dollar fell nearly 1 percent to $0.8622 . Much of the Aussie's weakness came after the price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, the country's top export earner, slipped to its lowest in five years. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)