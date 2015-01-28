FOREX-Dollar climbs, but caution reigns before Fed statement

* US durable goods orders unexpectedly fall
* Dollar index off 11-year high ahead of Fed statement
* Surprise monetary easing in Singapore helps U.S. dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 28 The dollar rose against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous day's
sharp losses, on expectations the Federal Reserve is unlikely to
deliver significant changes to its policy outlook.
Two-year Treasury yields held above 0.51 percent
in European trade, providing support to the dollar. It fell on
Tuesday after weaker-than-forecast corporate earnings and
durable goods data.
The Fed's first two-day policy meeting of the year concludes
on Wednesday, and policymakers will likely restate their
"patient" approach to raising rates, while also voicing faith
that the economy will continue to pick up.
While data such as consumer spending and home sales were
more robust, some traders and investors are getting worried the
Fed could turn more cautious in its guidance on future rate
rises, given the plunge in oil prices is cooling inflationary
pressures.
"The Fed is going to be patient and we could see investors
price out chances of a near-term interest rate hike," said Peter
Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, London. "That
could lead to short-term dollar weakness."
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 94.27, having
posted its biggest fall since early October on Tuesday. It was
still below a 11-year high of 95.481 hit on Friday, having got a
slight boost in Asia from a surprise monetary easing by
Singapore that lifted the dollar against the Singaporean dollar
and other Asian currencies.
Nevertheless, given investors have put in place a huge
amount of long dollar bets since the second half of last year on
expectations that the Fed will start raising rates this year as
the U.S. economy recovers, there was an element of caution.
"I am a bit nervous that the dollar may have a further leg
to go down if the Fed says something negative (about the U.S.
economy), given that the market is still very long in the dollar
on the whole," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State
Street Bank.
Against the yen, the dollar fetched 118.05 yen, up
about 0.2 percent and well below last week's high of 118.80.
The euro traded at $1.1340, having risen to $1.1423
on Tuesday, extending its rebound from an 11-year low of $1.1098
hit on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Hedeyuki Sano; Editing by Hugh
Lawson/Ruth Pitchford)