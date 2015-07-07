FOREX-Euro edges down, focus turns to euro zone summit on Greece

* Euro holding above lows but undermined by Greek turmoil
* Lower German Bund yields weigh on euro
* Aussie lower after RBA rate decision
LONDON, July 7 The euro eased against the dollar
and the British pound on Tuesday, as German 10-year Bund yields
fell and interest rate differentials moved against the common
currency.
The dip in Bund yields and the euro came after
the European Central Bank left emergency liquidity for Greek
banks at current levels but increased the haircuts on the
collateral it demands. That kept alive fears Greek banks will
soon run out of cash and that Greece's problems will spread to
other Southern European countries.
Traders said the next 24 hours could be crucial. Euro-area
leaders and finance ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss
Greece. Any lack of progress is likely to put more pressure on
the euro.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the
European Parliament on Tuesday Greece's government must come
forward with proposals to resolve its debt crisis. He also said
he still opposed calls for Greece to be forced out of the euro.
Since Athens missed a debt payment to its creditors and
Greek voters rejected tough conditions for further bailouts, the
euro has retreated from its mid-June highs of $1.14, but there
has been no panic selling. One reason is expectations the ECB
will take action, including more quantitative easing, to
stabilise the market.
Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1025
, above the low of $1.0969 touched on Monday. Against
the British pound, it was 0.4 percent lower at 70.80 pence
, with sterling benefiting from safe-haven flows.
"It is a drift lower for the euro with things likely to get
interesting if it drops below $1.0970," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "The markets
are reasonably relaxed at this stage because they believe the
ECB will step in to take action to contain any contagion, should
Greece step out of the union."
Despite the euro's resilience, Greece's future in the euro
zone and its fiscal woes cloud the currency's long-term
prospects.
"The ongoing uncertainty will be negative for the euro and
risk appetite," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for
BK Asset Management, wrote in a note. "Therefore we like selling
euros on the 1.11 handle. Anywhere below that provides poor risk
reward," she said.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar shed 0.3 percent to $0.7476
, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate
steady, as expected. The Aussie remained above a six-year low of
$0.7452 hit on Monday.
