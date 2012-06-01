Net euro shorts jump to largest on record-CFTC

NEW YORK, June 1 Bets against the euro soared to record highs in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday, as worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis intensified.

Net euro shorts jumped to 203,145 contracts, the largest on record, compared with 195,361 contracts the previous week.

This pushed the value of the net long U.S. dollar position to $37.51 billion as of Tuesday, from $35.14 billion previously.