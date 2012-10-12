U.S. dollar net shorts fall to 1-month low: CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK Oct 12 Currency speculators further
pared bets against the U.S. dollar for a second straight week to
their lowest level in a month, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position slid to $6.43
billion in the week ended Oct. 9, from a net short of $16.31
billion the previous week. This week's net short U.S. dollar
position was the lowest since Sept. 11.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.